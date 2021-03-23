By By Karen Graham 52 mins ago in Politics The State Department has named a new special envoy to direct its efforts in seeking to stem migration from a trio of nations in Central America called the Northern Triangle. The Northern Triangle is made up of three countries, comprised of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The citizens of this region in Central America have long suffered from gang-related violence, frequent extortion, government corruption, and high levels of poverty. Saying they are desperate to escape poverty, unemployment, gang and drug violence and the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes, the migrants aim to cross Guatemala and Mexico, walking all the way to the United States Johan ORDONEZ, AFP Successive U.S. administrations - dating back 20 years, have tried to help Northern Triangle countries manage irregular migration flows by fighting economic insecurity and violence. However, critics say U.S. policies have been largely reactive, prompted by upturns in migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, which occur with great frequency. Nothing has helped in the long term to contain the migration of people from these countries, be it changes to trade relations, foreign aid, or stricter immigration enforcement. However, another factor can be added more recently to the influx of people trying to reach the U.S. border. A survivor of a landslide searches through the rubble of his home for belongings in Nejapa, El Salvador on October 30, 2020 Yuri CORTEZ, AFP The two hurricanes hit the region like a shock wave, creating even worse conditions for an area of the world that already is considered to be the poorest part of the globe. An estimated 60 percent of Hondurans and Guatemalans subsist below their national poverty lines in those countries, much higher than other Latin American nations. And as of 2018, all three countries were in the People take refuge under La Democracia bridge while waiting for relatives to be rescued from floods caused by the passage of Hurricane Iota in El Progreso, Yoro department, Honduras STR, AFP “It’s concerning that many parents lost their jobs because of the pandemic and then lost their belongings, houses, and crops because of the hurricanes,” Laurent Duvillier, a spokesperson for Unicef’s Latin America and Caribbean regional office, said, according to So, although President Joe Biden is ready to roll-out his $4 billion root causes strategy, the funds have yet to be appropriated by Congress. This could be a potentially difficult process as Biden’s immigration bill faces opposition in both chambers, reports Zúñiga’s first trip to the region is slated for this week, where he will join border czar Roberta Jacobson and National Security Council Western Hemisphere Senior Director Juan Gonzalez on a trip to Mexico and Guatemala. Zúñiga's first trip to the region is slated for this week, where he will join border czar Roberta Jacobson and National Security Council Western Hemisphere Senior Director Juan Gonzalez on a trip to Mexico and Guatemala.