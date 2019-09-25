By By Ken Hanly 45 mins ago in Politics South Korean president Moon Jae-in suggested that the international community commit to a peace process that would provide guarantees for North Korean security and replace the present demilitarized zone (DMZ) with an international peace area. The peace zone replacing the DMZ The peace zone would replace the 250 kilometer (155 mile) demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that has split the two Koreas for more than 60 years now. Moon claimed that the zone would provide an additional incentive for northern leader Kim Jong-un to give up nuclear weapons. Denuclearizing of the peninsula has been the focus of on-again off-again talks between the US and North Korea. The function of the peace zone Kim Jong-Un could visit South Korea The visit might be related to another Trump-Kim summit later this year. Even a Kim visit to the south would indicate progress in diplomacy. Moon's remarks were made to the UN General Assembly as reported on the appended video. A recent article notes: "Exactly what the practical difference would be is unclear, but Moon said it would be a peace zone “in name as well as substance,” and would evolve into its own “bridge nation that connects the continent and the ocean and facilitates peace and prosperity.”"The peace zone would replace the 250 kilometer (155 mile) demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that has split the two Koreas for more than 60 years now. Moon claimed that the zone would provide an additional incentive for northern leader Kim Jong-un to give up nuclear weapons. Denuclearizing of the peninsula has been the focus of on-again off-again talks between the US and North Korea. Moon said: "The establishment of an international peace zone will provide an institutional and realistic guarantee for North Korea's security. At the same time South Korea will be able to gain permanent peace." Moon said that the new zone could provide an incentive to get the stalled peace talks active again. A recent article reports: "South Korea expects there is a "good possibility" Kim Jong Un could visit Busan in November, according to multiple press reports on Wednesday.Sources at the presidential Blue House expressed optimism about a Kim visit to the South, despite a lack of inter-Korea dialogue in recent months, Yonhap reported."The visit might be related to another Trump-Kim summit later this year. Even a Kim visit to the south would indicate progress in diplomacy.Moon's remarks were made to the UN General Assembly as reported on the appended video. More about north south korea relations, DMZ, President Moon Jae More news from north south korea re... DMZ President Moon Jae