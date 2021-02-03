By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Washington - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday canceled upcoming arguments in appeals filed by Republican former President Donald Trump’s administration defending his funding of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and his so-called “remain in Mexico” asylum policy. "The President has directed the Executive Branch to undertake an assessment of 'the legality of the funding and contracting methods used to construct the wall,'" the administration wrote to the court Monday. "It would therefore be appropriate for the court to hold further proceedings in this case in abeyance to allow for the completion of the process that the president has directed," it added. One of Biden's first acts as president was to order a halt to construction of Trump's border wall Guillermo Arias, AFP The Biden administration plans to discontinue wall construction and suspend the asylum program, potentially making the cases moot. SCOTUS was scheduled to hear arguments in the wall case on Feb. 22 and the asylum police case on March 1. The court's order essentially puts a hold on any litigation while giving the new administration time to review the legality of each policy and develop their own. Border all case The border wall was a central theme in Trump's 2016 campaign. His supporters chanted "build the wall," while Trump assured them Mexico would pay for the wall. The big issue over the wall is the legality of Trump's decision to Trump said the wall was necessary to keep illegal immigrants out of the U.S. and stop drug smuggling. Democrats called it immoral, ineffective, and expensive. The border wall case was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Sierra Club, and others and challenges $2.5 billion in Department of Defense spending that was diverted to complete construction. Migrants being detained by Department of Homeland Security officials in June 2019 after crossing into the United States from Mexico: a new rule announced by the White House Monday says most migrants will be automatically ineligble for asylum MARIO TAMA, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File The asylum case The asylum case concerns a policy the Department of Homeland Security acted on that forced almost 70,000 asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while their applications were being processed. This policy spurred a legal challenge from the ACLU and immigration advocacy groups on behalf of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Under Biden, the Department of Homeland Security has stopped adding new people into the so-called Biden plans on making sweeping changes to the country's immigration policies, however, the administration hasn’t changed the status of previous asylum applicants or lifted pandemic-related restrictions at the border. One White House official said they would seek a policy “that enables them to pursue their cases and does not mean that they simply languish in Mexico.” President Joe Biden's administration is in the process of changing course on both the border wall and Trump era "remain in Mexico" policies. Human rights groups have documented cases of kidnappings, rapes, and assaults.Biden plans on making sweeping changes to the country's immigration policies, however, the administration hasn't changed the status of previous asylum applicants or lifted pandemic-related restrictions at the border. One White House official said they would seek a policy "that enables them to pursue their cases and does not mean that they simply languish in Mexico."