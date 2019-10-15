Saudis to temporarily take control of Aden in agreement with STC

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Saudis will temporarily take control of the port city of Aden in a power-sharing deal meant to end the infighting between the Saudis and the UAE allied with southern separatists. Aden is the capital of the Saudi supported Hadi government. The Saudi control is temporary The Saudi control will last while a neutral force with militias from the various parties is set up to police and defend the port. When this happens the Saudis ad well as the UAE forces plan to withdraw. Southern Transitional Council to have representation in the Saudi-backed government Earlier STC with UAE backing had seized Aden While both the Saudis with the UAE and the STC are in a coalition fighting with the Houthi rebels in control of much of the north, the Saudis ultimate aim is to form a unified government under the control president Hadi. However the STC wants ultimately to create a separate independent South Yemen as existed some time ago. The STC was unable to move beyond control of Aden a few adjoining areas and both sides have tried to resolve their conflict. It seems they now have an agreement at least for now. Saudi may be settling dispute with the STC prior to talks with the Houthis The former capital Sanaa in the north of Yemen is in territory controlled by the Iranian-supported Houthi rebels. A recent Reuters article reported on the issue: "Saudi Arabian forces have taken over control of Yemen’s southern port of Aden as part of efforts to end a power struggle between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and southern separatists, four sources familiar with the matter said."The Saudi control will last while a neutral force with militias from the various parties is set up to police and defend the port. When this happens the Saudis ad well as the UAE forces plan to withdraw. Under the deal the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) are to get some additional representation in the Saudi-backed government of Mansur Hadi. Because of the security situation Hadi remains in exile in Saudi Arabia. The exact terms of the agreement have yet to be announced.While both the Saudis with the UAE and the STC are in a coalition fighting with the Houthi rebels in control of much of the north, the Saudis ultimate aim is to form a unified government under the control president Hadi. However the STC wants ultimately to create a separate independent South Yemen as existed some time ago. The STC was unable to move beyond control of Aden a few adjoining areas and both sides have tried to resolve their conflict. It seems they now have an agreement at least for now. A recent article reports: "Saudi Arabia has been hosting indirect talks for a month between Hadi’s government and separatist leaders. Sources had said the two sides were close to agreeing a Saudi proposal to give the STC seats in the cabinet and place separatist forces under government command." A recent article suggests: "Saudi Arabia may have decided to unify the forces behind Hadi before responding to an offer by the Houthis to stop aiming missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia if the coalition halts air strikes on Yemen." More about Yemen civil war, Mansur Hadi, Southern Transitional Council More news from Yemen civil war Mansur Hadi Southern Transitiona...