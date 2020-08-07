By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Saudi-led airstrikes targeting northern Yemen killed at least ten civilians while wounding another 12 on this Thursday. The attacks hit a number of residential areas in al-Jawf. The casualties Saudis did not announce what if any the military targets were The Saudis have never bothered to announce what their military targets were. Neither have the Saudis officially responded to reports of substantial civilian casualties. . International condemnation of Saudi air campaign The many reports of civilian casualties caused by Saudi airstrikes in north Yemen have led to an international backlash against the Saudi operations. There have been many calls for countries to cease selling arms to the Saudis without assurances they will not be employed to kill civilians. Last month, another Saudi-led airstrike killed at least 25 in al-Jawf as well as 10 others in the neighboring province of Hajjah,. Background The civil war has killed tens of thousands, most civilians. Over 3 million people have been displaced and created a humanitarian disaster with more than 20 million on the brink of famine while facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the ten killed at least seven were children. Women and children comprised most of the wounded. The recent attacks are just the latest of several Saudi attack that have hit civilian areas in the north causing substantial civilian casualties.The Saudis have never bothered to announce what their military targets were. Neither have the Saudis officially responded to reports of substantial civilian casualties.The many reports of civilian casualties caused by Saudi airstrikes in north Yemen have led to an international backlash against the Saudi operations. There have been many calls for countries to cease selling arms to the Saudis without assurances they will not be employed to kill civilians.Last month, another Saudi-led airstrike killed at least 25 in al-Jawf as well as 10 others in the neighboring province of Hajjah,. Yemeni has had a civil war since late 2014 when a Houthi group backed by Iran seized control of much of the north including the capital Sanna. The Saudi-backed government of President Mansour Hadi was eventually forced into exile. However, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 to help restore the Hadi government to power. Background on the Houthis featured on the appended video.The civil war has killed tens of thousands, most civilians. Over 3 million people have been displaced and created a humanitarian disaster with more than 20 million on the brink of famine while facing the COVID-19 pandemic. More about Saudi Yemen rel, Saudi bombing of Yemen, Yemen civil war More news from Saudi Yemen rel Saudi bombing of Yem... Yemen civil war