article imageSaudi airstrikes in north Yemen kill at least 10 civilians

By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in Politics
Saudi-led airstrikes targeting northern Yemen killed at least ten civilians while wounding another 12 on this Thursday. The attacks hit a number of residential areas in al-Jawf.
The casualties
Among the ten killed at least seven were children. Women and children comprised most of the wounded. The recent attacks are just the latest of several Saudi attack that have hit civilian areas in the north causing substantial civilian casualties.
Saudis did not announce what if any the military targets were
The Saudis have never bothered to announce what their military targets were. Neither have the Saudis officially responded to reports of substantial civilian casualties.
International condemnation of Saudi air campaign
The many reports of civilian casualties caused by Saudi airstrikes in north Yemen have led to an international backlash against the Saudi operations. There have been many calls for countries to cease selling arms to the Saudis without assurances they will not be employed to kill civilians.
Last month, another Saudi-led airstrike killed at least 25 in al-Jawf as well as 10 others in the neighboring province of Hajjah,.
Background
Yemeni has had a civil war since late 2014 when a Houthi group backed by Iran seized control of much of the north including the capital Sanna. The Saudi-backed government of President Mansour Hadi was eventually forced into exile. However, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 to help restore the Hadi government to power. Background on the Houthis featured on the appended video.
The civil war has killed tens of thousands, most civilians. Over 3 million people have been displaced and created a humanitarian disaster with more than 20 million on the brink of famine while facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
