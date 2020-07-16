By By Ken Hanly 43 mins ago in Politics Saudi-led airstrikes in northern Yemen continued to hit civilian areas rather than military targets with the latest attacks hitting a residential area in Jawf Province, killing at least 25 civilians and destroying three houses. Casualties Raids were second round of attacks this week This is the second time this week there has been a round of attacks in North Yemen. In both rounds only civilian deaths have been reported. Saudi Arabia has failed to explain why the raids have hit civilian targets rather than Houthi military targets. The Saudis have long faced strong international criticism for their air attacks on civilian targets. The Saudis have at times suggested the attacks as a response to Houthi attempts to attack Saudi military and government sites. They rarely cause much damage and at least they are choosing non-civilian targets. The Saudis on the other hand appear to target any Shi'ite civilians in areas controlled by the Houthi rebels. The earlier attack killed a family of ten members in Washhah a district in the northwestern province of Hajjah. A Bloomberg Background Yemen has been in a civil war since late in 2014. A Houthi group backed by Iran seized much of the north of Yemen including the capital Sanaa. The Hadi government was forced into exile in Saudi Arabia but the Saudis returned to the conflict in March of 2015 in an attempt to reinstate the government of Mansour Hadi. The has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 3 million while leaving 20 million on the brink of starvation. The victims in the attack included a number of women and children. In addition at least nine civilians were critically wounded as well. Saudi officials as usual refused to comment on why they attacked the houses.This is the second time this week there has been a round of attacks in North Yemen. In both rounds only civilian deaths have been reported. Saudi Arabia has failed to explain why the raids have hit civilian targets rather than Houthi military targets. The Saudis have long faced strong international criticism for their air attacks on civilian targets.The Saudis have at times suggested the attacks as a response to Houthi attempts to attack Saudi military and government sites. They rarely cause much damage and at least they are choosing non-civilian targets. The Saudis on the other hand appear to target any Shi'ite civilians in areas controlled by the Houthi rebels.The earlier attack killed a family of ten members in Washhah a district in the northwestern province of Hajjah. A Bloomberg article reported: " Ten civilians were killed and two others wounded in an air strike carried out by Saudi-led forces in the province of Hajjah, according to the Saba news agency which is under the control of Shiite Houthi rebels. The report said the strike targeted a house in the Washhah district, adding that among the casualties were women and children."Yemen has been in a civil war since late in 2014. A Houthi group backed by Iran seized much of the north of Yemen including the capital Sanaa. The Hadi government was forced into exile in Saudi Arabia but the Saudis returned to the conflict in March of 2015 in an attempt to reinstate the government of Mansour Hadi. The has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 3 million while leaving 20 million on the brink of starvation. More about Yemen Saudi relations, Saudi air attacks in Yemen, Yemen civil war More news from Yemen Saudi relation... Saudi air attacks in... Yemen civil war