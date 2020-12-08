By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Happy "Safe Harbor Day," America. The Safe Harbor provision under U.S. election law will make President Donald Trump’s already floundering campaign to overturn his election loss even more improbable. Trump's legal team has been trying to get Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states where Biden won to overturn the electoral votes by choosing all Republican electors to vote for Trump. Trump's lawsuits and attempts to get legislatures to overturn the electoral votes loses momentum now that 270 votes have already been certified. The Trump campaign's lawyers are insisting the Safe Harbor law is meaningless, reports It seems that in their filings, Trump's lawyers pressed the courts for "urgent action" ahead of the deadline at midnight on Tuesday - warning that there would be "irreparable consequences if they don’t." The safe harbor date falls six days before the December 14 meeting of the Electoral College, in which slates of “electors” formally select the presidential nominee who won the popular vote in their home states. Of course, President-elect Joe Biden already has 270 certified electoral votes versus Trump's 232 votes, according to The Safe Harbor Day law dates back to 1887 and is a deadline for states to certify the results of the presidential election. With the exception of Wisconsin, every state has met the deadline: and this basically means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. The Associated Press is reporting the Safe Harbor law could be looked at as an insurance policy, of sorts. All state recounts and court contests over presidential election results must be completed by this date, based on Federal Law. Trump's legal team has been trying to get Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states where Biden won to overturn the electoral votes by choosing all Republican electors to vote for Trump. Trump's lawsuits and attempts to get legislatures to overturn the electoral votes loses momentum now that 270 votes have already been certified.The Trump campaign's lawyers are insisting the Safe Harbor law is meaningless, reports Politico, because it is not enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, but they may be shooting themselves in their proverbial feet.It seems that in their filings, Trump's lawyers pressed the courts for "urgent action" ahead of the deadline at midnight on Tuesday - warning that there would be "irreparable consequences if they don’t."The safe harbor date falls six days before the December 14 meeting of the Electoral College, in which slates of “electors” formally select the presidential nominee who won the popular vote in their home states. Of course, President-elect Joe Biden already has 270 certified electoral votes versus Trump's 232 votes, according to Reuters. There are 538 electoral votes up for grabs in the election. At least 270 would put a candidate at more than 50 percent of the electoral vote. That's why you keep hearing about the magic number - 270. More about safe harbor day, Electoral votes, trump's continuing quest, Congress, January 6 safe harbor day Electoral votes trump s continuing q... Congress January 6