By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Russia wants to stretch out imaginary lines on the ocean floor -- and below it -- and that has one northern security expert worried about consequences for other Arctic countries like Canada. There are five Arctic countries, the US, Canada, Denmark, Norway, and Russia, that surround the pole. These five countries are limited to a territorial sea of 12 nautical miles (22 km; 14 mi) and an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of 200 nautical miles (370 km; 230 mi) adjacent to their coasts measured from declared baselines filed with the UN. The waters beyond the set territorial limit are considered to be international waters. And additionally, and this is important- the waters and sea bottom that is not confirmed to be extended continental shelf beyond the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) are considered to be the "heritage of all mankind." Any exploitation or use of mineral resources, including drilling, on or below the seabed is governed by the UN International Seabed Authority. Needless to say, but there have been numerous Russia has an extensive sea bottom claim in the Arctic region. The large hashed area reflects Russia's current extended continental shelf claim. Brian Van Pay Russia makes a move to claim more teritory There is now great competition as melting Arctic ice opens up new opportunities for tapping resources and new shipping routes. And some countries would exploit this for various reasons, with Russia being the most aggressive. Last week, during a news briefing at the Pentagon, US Department of Defense spokesman John F. Kirby said that the Russian expansion of activities and a military buildup in the Arctic had not gone unnoticed. According to And while the Pentagon was publicly questioning Russia's increased presence in the Arctic, If the UN approves its request, Russia will have exclusive rights to resources in the seabed and below it, but not the waters above the area. This move would posh Russia's claim all the way up to Canada's Exclusive Economic Zone, or just 200 miles from the Canadian coastline. Borei-class nuclear-powered submarine Alexander Nevsky. Moscow has long maintained its goals in the Arctic are economic and peaceful. Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (CC BY 4.0) Philip Steinberg, a political geography professor at the University of Durham in the United Kingdom, figures this will expand Russia's original claim by about 705,000 square kilometers. Robert Huebert, a political science professor at the University of Calgary and an Arctic security and defense analyst with the Centre for Military and Strategic Studies, says, This is a maximalist submission. You cannot claim anymore." Actually, Russia's amended submission overlaps with those from Canada and Denmark but does not extend into the north to the U.S. state of Alaska. "In effect, they're claiming the entire Arctic Ocean as their continental shelf in regards to where their Arctic comes up against Canada's and Denmark's," Huebert said. "We haven't seen a country before that's extended over its neighbors. Here's a situation where they're claiming the entire Canadian and Danish continental shelf as part of their continental shelf." Huebert also talked about the increased Russian military buildup in the Arctic, as well as the buildup of troops along the Ukrainian border over the last two weeks. It goes without saying that security experts in both Canada and the U.S. will be watching what happens next very closely. Huebert also talked about the increased Russian military buildup in the Arctic, as well as the buildup of troops along the Ukrainian border over the last two weeks. It goes without saying that security experts in both Canada and the U.S. will be watching what happens next very closely.