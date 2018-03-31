By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Russia’s military on Friday said it had successfully carried out a second test launch of its most advanced nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, the RS-28 ‘Sarmat,' which NATO named 'Satan 2.' Russian state-run news agency Sputnik also reported that the Sarmat missile is "capable of striking targets both via the North and South Poles." The Sarmat is part of the arsenal of new “invincible” nuclear weapons that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin touted at his "State of the Nation" speech in March. Putin said that Sarmat weighs 220 tons and has a higher range than Satan, allowing it to fly over the North or South poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. The Sarmat also carries a bigger number of nuclear warheads and they can be released one-by-one or in multiples, as a shotgun effect. Satan 2 has a range exceeding 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles), according to Dmitry Medvedev kremlin.ru Protest over European Missile Defense Shield The Sarmat 2 will replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world's heaviest ICBM that's known as "Satan" in the West. Newsweek reports the new ICBM is referred to by NATO as "Satan 2," or "Snowflake," which Putin says is a hypersonic intercontinental missile It's not as if the U.S. didn't know about the new Sarmat 2 - In November 2011, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev threatened that if the U.S. proceeds with the planned European missile shield system, Russia would deploy Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad border area between Poland and Lithuania to strike against the system. Russia abandoned talks over the new missile defense system in November that year after they accused the U.S. of refusing to guarantee that the defense system will not be used against Russia. The U.S., however, alleged that Moscow's demand was to access the secret system's designs and locations, which it cannot allow. This stance by both parties led to the situation we are in today. Some people see the buildup of weapons as a resurgence of the Russia's Defense Ministry released a short video of what they claim is the second test launch of the powerful ICBM from a base in Plesetsk in northwest Russia, close to the Arctic Circle, according to ABC News Russian state-run news agency Sputnik also reported that the Sarmat missile is "capable of striking targets both via the North and South Poles." The Sarmat is part of the arsenal of new “invincible” nuclear weapons that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin touted at his "State of the Nation" speech in March.Putin said that Sarmat weighs 220 tons and has a higher range than Satan, allowing it to fly over the North or South poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. The Sarmat also carries a bigger number of nuclear warheads and they can be released one-by-one or in multiples, as a shotgun effect. Satan 2 has a range exceeding 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles), according to CNN News The Sarmat 2 will replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world's heaviest ICBM that's known as "Satan" in the West. Newsweek reports the new ICBM is referred to by NATO as "Satan 2," or "Snowflake," which Putin says is a hypersonic intercontinental missileIt's not as if the U.S. didn't know about the new Sarmat 2 - Russia announced back in December 2011 it was building the new ballistic missile to "preserve parity in the field." Russian media claimed at the time that this was in protest of the European Missile Defense Shield being built by the U.S.In November 2011, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev threatened that if the U.S. proceeds with the planned European missile shield system, Russia would deploy Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad border area between Poland and Lithuania to strike against the system.Russia abandoned talks over the new missile defense system in November that year after they accused the U.S. of refusing to guarantee that the defense system will not be used against Russia. The U.S., however, alleged that Moscow's demand was to access the secret system's designs and locations, which it cannot allow.This stance by both parties led to the situation we are in today. Some people see the buildup of weapons as a resurgence of the nuclear arms race, which does have a modicum of truth. China is also developing its own next-generation weapons and President Donald Trump has spoken of massively increasing the U.S. nuclear arsenal. More about Russia, Icbm, satan 2, Voyevoda, south poe Russia Icbm satan 2 Voyevoda south poe multiple warheads