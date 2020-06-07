By By Ken Hanly 49 mins ago in Politics Russia's Western Military District has announced that it will deploy more troops along with motorized units into the western region as the US and NATO troops are deployed in the Baltic and other areas that border Russia. Troops said to be deployed to defend Russia Russia complained about US and NATO activity However, the timing is a bit odd as the US is removing 9,500 troops from Germany who are allegedly designed to confront Russia although Germany is not right at the Russian border. Perhaps the two sides will be able to reach some kind of balance and avoid a continual buildup. Neither side presumably seeks a Russian US NATO war as a result of the mutual buildups. Statement by US Navy official The exercises by NATO and the US include aerial activity over Sweden and Norway in northern Europe but also over the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Far East as well as over the Ukraine where the Russians are supporting an insurgency in the east. There are even joint operations with the UK in Antarctica in the Barents sea where the two countries are holding missile defense drills. The movement of Russian troop s places more Russian forces near where NATO has stationed troops and carried out operations. The announcement said the deployed troops are meant to “perform tasks on ensuring the defense of the Russian Federation in the Western Strategic direction.” With the Russian buildup the way is being paved for more tit-for-tat challenges and further buildups on both sides. The Russian deployment came just days after Colonel General Sergei Rudskoj of the Russian General Staff had complained about "anti-Russian' operations carried out by the US and NATO members adjacent to Russia's borders. The largest deployment of US troops in a quarter century had been scaled down because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but the US still was able to step up its presence through other maneuvers.However, the timing is a bit odd as the US is removing 9,500 troops from Germany who are allegedly designed to confront Russia although Germany is not right at the Russian border. Perhaps the two sides will be able to reach some kind of balance and avoid a continual buildup. Neither side presumably seeks a Russian US NATO war as a result of the mutual buildups. Navy Vice Admiral Lisa Frachetti said in a press conference: "In these challenging times, it is more important than ever that we maintain our steady drumbeat of operations across the European theater while taking prudent measures to protect the health of our force. We remain committed to promoting regional security and stability, while building trust and reinforcing a foundation of Arctic readiness."The exercises by NATO and the US include aerial activity over Sweden and Norway in northern Europe but also over the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Far East as well as over the Ukraine where the Russians are supporting an insurgency in the east. There are even joint operations with the UK in Antarctica in the Barents sea where the two countries are holding missile defense drills. More about Nato, US Russia relations, Russia and US in the Baltic More news from Nato US Russia relations Russia and US in the...