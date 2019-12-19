By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Last Monday both China and Russia proposed to the UN Security Council that it lift a ban the prevents North Korea from exporting seafood, textiles and statues and also ease restrictions on infrastructure projects as well as North Koreans working overseas. Zhang said the resolution will be put to a vote when it is felt the motion has strong support. However, the US could very well use its veto power in the Council against the resolution even though it does end up receiving majority support. US unlikely to support the resolution Although North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore with Trump in June 2018 and twice more since, there has been no significant steps taken by the North towards denuclearization. A North Korean envoy claimed this month that the nuclearization issue was off the table. Kim Jong-un has given Trump until the end of this year to show flexibility. France and the UK support the US position on sanctions The US joined by the UK and France have insisted that no UN sanctions should be lifted unti North Korea takes concrete steps to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The UN has imposed sanctions on the North on account of these programs since 2006. Lifting key sanctions could provide the North with cash Lifting the sanctions suggested by China and Russia would generate millions of dollars for the North, The sanctions were put in place in 2016 and 2017 precisely to try to cut off funds for the North's nuclear and missile programs. However, given the position of the US and its allies France and the UK as well as the North's position that nuclearization is off the table the prospect for any talks at all taking place let alone a breakthrough seems very dim. China's UN ambassador Jhang Jun told reporters:“With regard to the sanctions, that’s also something DPRK has concerns (with) and their concerns are legitimate.If you want them to do something you need to accommodate their concerns. That’s the logic behind China and Russia’s initiative.” The DPRK refers to North Korea or the Democratic Republic of Korea.Zhang said the resolution will be put to a vote when it is felt the motion has strong support. However, the US could very well use its veto power in the Council against the resolution even though it does end up receiving majority support. A recent article notes: "A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, France, Britain, Russia or China to pass." Another article reports that the US is opposed to removing any sanctions before North Korean denuclearizes: "A U.S. State Department official said on Monday that now was not the time to consider lifting U.N. sanctions on North Korea as the country was “threatening to conduct an escalated provocation, refusing to meet to discuss denuclearization, and continuing to maintain and advance its prohibited weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.”Although North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore with Trump in June 2018 and twice more since, there has been no significant steps taken by the North towards denuclearization. A North Korean envoy claimed this month that the nuclearization issue was off the table. Kim Jong-un has given Trump until the end of this year to show flexibility.The US joined by the UK and France have insisted that no UN sanctions should be lifted unti North Korea takes concrete steps to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The UN has imposed sanctions on the North on account of these programs since 2006.Lifting the sanctions suggested by China and Russia would generate millions of dollars for the North, The sanctions were put in place in 2016 and 2017 precisely to try to cut off funds for the North's nuclear and missile programs. However Zhang defended lifting the sanctions:“What we are going to do is not to further split the Security Council, but to pursue a united approach in obtaining peace and security there, The core goal is to send a constructive, positive message to the parties concerned that we do not want a deteriorated situation, we do not want a confrontation, we do encourage them to go forward instead."However, given the position of the US and its allies France and the UK as well as the North's position that nuclearization is off the table the prospect for any talks at all taking place let alone a breakthrough seems very dim. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about UN sanctions on North Korea, China, Russia More news from UN sanctions on Nort... China Russia