Russia and China claim US promotes protests in their countries

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia and China claim US promotes protests in their countries

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in Politics
While the State Department urges US citizens to avoid unauthorized protests in both China and Russia both countries have claimed the US promotes protests. They point out that protests have been a time-honored means used by the US to promote regime change.
China
China sees the growing number of US flags that are appearing at Hong Kong protests as a sign that the US is involved in the protests. A US diplomat met with protest leaders as well. The US has not commented on this but faults the Chinese government for not giving in to protesters' demands.
A recent article reports on China's accusation against the US: "Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying claimed, “As you all know, they are somehow the work of the US” and that China would “never allow any foreign forces” to interfere in Hong Kong. The comments mark the most direct accusations on Beijing’s part. Many within China believe that the West —specifically the United States— has been encouraging and supporting the protests."
US Secretary of State said the Chinese claim that the US was involved in the protests was ridiculous. Pompeio claimed: .“I think the protests are solely the responsibility of the people of Hong Kong, and I think they are the ones that are demanding that their government listen to them and hear their voices."
Russia
Typically when there is a protest in Russia, as there have been recently in Moscow against the banning of some individuals from running as candidates in elections, the US complains of excessive force against the demonstrators.
A recent article reports: "Russian lawmakers will hold a special session next week to discuss alleged "meddling" by foreign powers after huge protests in Moscow, following a government warning to YouTube.The speaker of the lower house State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Monday that "facts of meddling in domestic issues in our country" would be debated on August 19."
In particular the Russian government's Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor attacked Google's You Tube accusing it of advertising unsanctioned mass actions. The watchdog pointed to "various structures on You Tube channels that spread information about unsanctioned protests. The channels used push notifications not only to advertise protests but to disrupt elections. The last is a rather interesting claim in that the US accuses Russia of interfering in its elections.
More about China US relations, Russia US relations, protests in Russia and China
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Hacking of connected cars stands as a major security threat
Review: Steffy Forrester devastated, hands over baby Beth to Hope Special
Russia and China claim US promotes protests in their countries
New Guatemalan leader demands respect from Trump
Jauz talks music career, Shark Week, compilation LP, digital age Special
Trump assailed for hands-off stance on Hong Kong
Jeannie Seely talks Dottie West Birthday Bash, Bill Anderson Special
GM and Volkswagen shift focus from hybrids to electric vehicles
Celia Au talks 'Wu Assassins,' digital age and Meryl Streep Special
Flights departing Hong Kong airport after protest chaos