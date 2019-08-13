Russia and China claim US promotes protests in their countries

China
China sees the growing number of US flags that are appearing at Hong Kong protests as a sign that the US is involved in the protests. A US diplomat met with protest leaders as well. The US has not commented
on this but faults the Chinese government for not giving in to protesters' demands.
A recent article
reports on China's accusation against the US: "Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying claimed, “As you all know, they are somehow the work of the US” and that China would “never allow any foreign forces” to interfere in Hong Kong. The comments mark the most direct accusations on Beijing’s part. Many within China believe that the West —specifically the United States— has been encouraging and supporting the protests."
US Secretary of State said the Chinese claim that the US was involved in the protests was ridiculous. Pompeio claimed:
.“I think the protests are solely the responsibility of the people of Hong Kong, and I think they are the ones that are demanding that their government listen to them and hear their voices."
Russia
Typically when there is a protest in Russia
, as there have been recently in Moscow against the banning of some individuals from running as candidates in elections, the US complains of excessive force against the demonstrators.
A recent article
reports: "Russian lawmakers will hold a special session next week to discuss alleged "meddling" by foreign powers after huge protests in Moscow, following a government warning to YouTube.The speaker of the lower house State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Monday that "facts of meddling in domestic issues in our country" would be debated on August 19."
In particular the Russian government's Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor attacked Google's You Tube accusing it of advertising unsanctioned mass actions. The watchdog pointed to "various structures on You Tube channels that spread information about unsanctioned protests. The channels used push notifications not only to advertise protests but to disrupt elections. The last is a rather interesting claim in that the US accuses Russia of interfering in its elections.