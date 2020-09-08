By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The Rochester, New York Police Department’s Police Chief and “entire command staff” announced their retirement on Tuesday, Mayor Lovely Warren said, amid raging protests over the death of Daniel Prude. “As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” the statement said. “The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity.” He added: “The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for.” The 40-year-old Police Chief is resigning with 20 years of service in the Rochester Police Department. Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, who has 34 years of service, did not give an explanation for his leaving the police force, however he did say: “I have often reflected on my time growing up in this City, and the many friends and neighbors who helped guide me and encouraged my decision to become an officer. Morabito added, "I have never regretted that decision, and the people who I have had the privilege of assisting throughout my service," adding that serving on the force was “one of the proudest achievements of my lifetime.” Commander Fabian Rivera also announced his retirement, while Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor will return to their previously-held ranks of lieutenant, according to Disastrous Governor Cuomo of New York, losing all control, now has his biggest cities in total crises - Rochester PD’s ‘entire command staff’ just quit: https://t.co/FqR6Otpkcw — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) September 8, 2020 Mayor Warren of Singletary's announced the news to Rochester City Council during a scheduled briefing Tuesday. "As you all know, this has been very challenging times for the city of Rochester," Warren said, "and the chief was not asked to give his resignation because I do believe that he’s given his very best, and with some information that was brought to light today that I had not previously seen before, and that the chief has felt that his career and integrity has been challenged. He has dedicated 20 years to this city and the citizens of Rochester and feels that the events that have happened were not done in a way that, you know, could’ve been handled differently, but he didn’t, in any way, try to cover this up.” Rochester has been the focus of protests for several days as demonstrators criticized the delay in releasing information about Prude's detainment and death. Protesters were demanding both the mayor and police chief resign over questions about whether Singletary withheld information from the mayor after the incident in March that led to the death of Daniel Prude. At that time, Mayor Warren also expressed her support for Singletary, saying she "wholeheartedly believes he is the right person" to lead the Rochester Police Department, according to On Tuesday, Warren confirmed Singletary and the other impacted members of the department will be staying on until the end of the month. Singletary is leaving the police department after serving less than 18 months as the police chief. In a press release announcing his retirement, Singletary blasted what he called the “mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death," according to the New York Post. “As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” the statement said. “The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity.” He added: “The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for.”The 40-year-old Police Chief is resigning with 20 years of service in the Rochester Police Department. Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, who has 34 years of service, did not give an explanation for his leaving the police force, however he did say: “I have often reflected on my time growing up in this City, and the many friends and neighbors who helped guide me and encouraged my decision to become an officer.Morabito added, "I have never regretted that decision, and the people who I have had the privilege of assisting throughout my service," adding that serving on the force was “one of the proudest achievements of my lifetime.”Commander Fabian Rivera also announced his retirement, while Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor will return to their previously-held ranks of lieutenant, according to ABC affiliate 13WHAM. Mayor Warren of Singletary's announced the news to Rochester City Council during a scheduled briefing Tuesday.Rochester has been the focus of protests for several days as demonstrators criticized the delay in releasing information about Prude's detainment and death. Protesters were demanding both the mayor and police chief resign over questions about whether Singletary withheld information from the mayor after the incident in March that led to the death of Daniel Prude. On Sunday, Mayor Warren called a press conference and announced she has recommitted herself to working to improve the city's response to mental health crises. She said the city will double the availability of mental health professionals and work with the RASE commission to re-envision the police department and how it responds to mental health crises.At that time, Mayor Warren also expressed her support for Singletary, saying she "wholeheartedly believes he is the right person" to lead the Rochester Police Department, according to NBC News. “I do not believe there’s another person more dedicated to changing the culture of policing than La'Ron," she said.On Tuesday, Warren confirmed Singletary and the other impacted members of the department will be staying on until the end of the month. Singletary is leaving the police department after serving less than 18 months as the police chief. More about rochester new tork, Police chief, command staff, Resigns, Daniel Prude rochester new tork Police chief command staff Resigns Daniel Prude