Washington - The National Park Service (NPS) denied a request from South Dakota for fireworks over Mount Rushmore on the 4th of July this year, citing potential park damage, wildfire risks, and COVID-19.

NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost wrote a letter to the head of the state's tourism department, saying that the NPS is "unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial," reports The Hill.

"Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event," Frost wrote. "In addition, the park's many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial."

"These factors, compiled with the COVID-19 pandemic, do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display to be held at this site," he added.

The Huffington Post notes that last year's fireworks display, attended by former President Donald Trump turned out to be highly controversial because of the very real threat of wildfires, the damage to open spaces within the memorial and the fact that the fireworks were a campaign rally basically paid for with American's tax dollars.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is not taking no for an answer, though. She tweeted that she would do "everything in her ability to ensure that we can celebrate America's birthday with fireworks at Mount Rushmore." Noem declared the spot the "best place to celebrate America's birthday."

The best place to celebrate America's birthday is Mount Rushmore. LZFsglDQmJ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 12, 2021

Frost's decision was criticized by South Dakota's Republican senators, John Thune and Mike Rounds, and GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson. They called the decision "political, not evidence-based" in a joint statement.

Fox News points out that South Dakota was the only state in the nation never to impose a coronavirus mask mandate or to shut businesses.