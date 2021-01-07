Removing Trump using 25th Amendment is quicker than impeachment

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Members of the House Judiciary Committee have announced articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump, alleging he will “remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution” if he is allowed to remain in office for two more weeks Trump's inciting the crowd of supporters yesterday, as well as his orchestration of the events leading up to the Capitol building being breached by the angry mob, fueled calls for his immediate removal by many lawmakers who allege Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors by “willfully inciting violence” against the government. There are actually two ways Trump can be removed from office - invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, or by Impeachment by the House of Representatives. In either case, Vice President Mike Pence would take over until Biden’s inauguration, according to There was talk late Wednesday night on using the 25th Amendment that was ratified in 1967 after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The amendment deals with presidential succession and disability. Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C ROBERTO SCHMIDT, AFP Under For the amendment to be invoked Vice-President Pence and the majority of Trump’s Cabinet would need to declare that Trump is unable to perform the duties of the presidency and remove him. Pence would take over, as long as Trump doesn't contest the action, according to However, if Trump were to say he is capable of doing his duties, and if Pence and the cabinet members do not dispute him, Trump would regain his presidential powers. Then - it would be up to Congress to decide by a two-thirds majority vote in both houses. Paul Campos, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Colorado says this method is quicker than going the route of impeachment. Not only that, if Trump disputed the 25th Amendment charges, Congress, being controlled by the Democrats, could just delay taking action on a dispute until after January 20, thereby leaving Pence as the President. “Pence could instantly become president, whereas impeachment and conviction could take at least a few days,” Campos said. However, if Trump were to say he is capable of doing his duties, and if Pence and the cabinet members do not dispute him, Trump would regain his presidential powers. Then - it would be up to Congress to decide by a two-thirds majority vote in both houses.Paul Campos, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Colorado says this method is quicker than going the route of impeachment. Not only that, if Trump disputed the 25th Amendment charges, Congress, being controlled by the Democrats, could just delay taking action on a dispute until after January 20, thereby leaving Pence as the President."Pence could instantly become president, whereas impeachment and conviction could take at least a few days," Campos said.