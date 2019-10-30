By By Karen Graham 28 mins ago in Politics Montreal - People in Quebec will need to wait until they are 21 to legally purchase cannabis under a new law passed by the Coalition Avenir Québec government. The age limit has been raised from 18 to 21 and goes into effect on January 1, 2020. “We really want to protect our teenagers, which are most vulnerable to cannabis,” he said, adding that the increased age limit has the support of the majority of Quebecers. When Quebec's new cannabis law was first proposed, came under criticism from Quebec health professionals, industry groups and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Tuesday vote on the legislation was strictly partisan with all National Assembly members. The Coalition Avenir Québec voted in favor of the law, while all opposition parties voted against, reports One of the lucky Canadians who managed to buy marijuana on the first day of legalization at a cannabis store in Quebec City, Quebec Alice Chiche, AFP Law creates '2 classes of adults' It may be true that the new law has the support of "the majority of Quebecers," but a number of young Montrealers say the legislation is unfair and discouraging. "It was nice to go to the store and feel safe," said Dawson College student Charlie Hession, who just turned 18. "I don't want to go back to my old ways of getting my product on the street." Another Dawson student, Mia Jodorcovsky, says it doesn't make sense to keep the legal age of alcohol consumption at 18 and raise it for cannabis consumption. "I think categorizing [cannabis] as something that's much more detrimental to you [than alcohol] is not fair, and it's not accurate, and it's sending a wrong message," Jodorcovsky said. Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the spokesperson for the opposition Québec Solidaire, points out that the law is discriminatory against young people and is not supported by science. "The CAQ is creating two classes of adults," he said, pointing out that 18-year-olds can vote but won't be able to decide whether they want to purchase cannabis. A marijuana cigarette is lit during a legalization party at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto Geoff Robins, AFP The new law also bans the sale of cannabis candies and desserts, including chocolate. They will become legal in the rest of the country in mid-December. The Michel Timperio, president of the Quebec Cannabis Industry Association, said: “Note that public health officials and safety experts who advised the federal government over the implementation of cannabis legalisation in the country, as well as many Quebec organisations specialising in cannabis, have advocated for a harm reduction approach by recommending that the minimum age be set at 18-years-old.” “We believe that Quebecers should have access to legal products that are controlled, properly labeled, packaged safely, and distributed by professionals who can properly inform consumers, not by the local drug dealer.” Elsewhere in Canada, the legal age to buy marijuana is set at 19 with the exception of Alberta - where it is 18 years of age. According to Lionel Carmant, the province’s junior health minister, the goal is to send a “clear message” about the government’s priorities.“We really want to protect our teenagers, which are most vulnerable to cannabis,” he said, adding that the increased age limit has the support of the majority of Quebecers.When Quebec's new cannabis law was first proposed, came under criticism from Quebec health professionals, industry groups and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau warned the cannabis rules would be a boon to organized crime and make teens turn "to the Hells Angels to buy it."The Tuesday vote on the legislation was strictly partisan with all National Assembly members. The Coalition Avenir Québec voted in favor of the law, while all opposition parties voted against, reports CBC Canada. It may be true that the new law has the support of "the majority of Quebecers," but a number of young Montrealers say the legislation is unfair and discouraging."It was nice to go to the store and feel safe," said Dawson College student Charlie Hession, who just turned 18. "I don't want to go back to my old ways of getting my product on the street."Another Dawson student, Mia Jodorcovsky, says it doesn't make sense to keep the legal age of alcohol consumption at 18 and raise it for cannabis consumption."I think categorizing [cannabis] as something that's much more detrimental to you [than alcohol] is not fair, and it's not accurate, and it's sending a wrong message," Jodorcovsky said.Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the spokesperson for the opposition Québec Solidaire, points out that the law is discriminatory against young people and is not supported by science."The CAQ is creating two classes of adults," he said, pointing out that 18-year-olds can vote but won't be able to decide whether they want to purchase cannabis.The new law also bans the sale of cannabis candies and desserts, including chocolate. They will become legal in the rest of the country in mid-December.The Quebec Cannabis Industry Association (QCIA) believes Quebec's new law will steer the most vulnerable consumers towards the black market, which is an issue that Trudeau addressed in 2018. The whole point of making recreational use of marijuana legal was to cut off the black market.Michel Timperio, president of the Quebec Cannabis Industry Association, said: “Note that public health officials and safety experts who advised the federal government over the implementation of cannabis legalisation in the country, as well as many Quebec organisations specialising in cannabis, have advocated for a harm reduction approach by recommending that the minimum age be set at 18-years-old.”“We believe that Quebecers should have access to legal products that are controlled, properly labeled, packaged safely, and distributed by professionals who can properly inform consumers, not by the local drug dealer.” More about Quebec, cannabis law, legal age raised, blackmarket, objective of legalisation Quebec cannabis law legal age raised blackmarket objective of legalis...