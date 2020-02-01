Protests continue in Iraq after Allawi becomes new premier

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Mohammed Allawi was appointed Prime Minister-designate by Iraqi president Barham Salih after the fractious parliamentary factions failed to appoint a new premier by Saturday the deadline he had given them. Protests continue after Allawi appointment In Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital protesters chanted that Mohammed Allawi was rejected. In the Protester demands Since last October those demonstrating against the government have demanded a complete overhaul of Iraq's ruling elite and an end to corruption. Demands include the appointment of an independent candidate as PM, early elections and also holding to account those responsible for killing hundreds of demonstrators. Although the ex-PM Adel Mahdi formally resigned on November 30, he agreed to serve in a caretaker capacity until a new PM was chosen. Allawi Allawi tries to reach out to the protesters However, to many protesters Allawi represents the elite they are trying to remove from power and appointed by that elite. Allawi has support of two large parliamentary blocks According to reports, Allawi has the support of the two largest blocs in parliament. This includes the support of Moqtada al-Sadr's bloc. Al-Sadr had earlier supported protesters. He said the appointment of Allawi was chosen by the people and his appointment was a good step ahead for Iraq on the way to reform. His supporters had actually skirmished with Tahir Square protesters just a few hours before Allawi was appointed. The Sajad Jiyad of the Bayan Centre think-tank noted that now that the two blocs have agreed on Allawi one could expect a great deal of negotiation around the issue of cabinet formation for a new government. This will be a test to ascertain how much support Allawi can get from parties in parliament. Many protesters may complain that Allawi will be a prisoner of the same corrupt political system they are objecting against. However, with the support of blocs such as that of Sadr and Fatah, Allawi may survive. Mahdi was supposed to have been replaced 15 days after his resignation at the end of November, but it took two months for the main two blocs in parliament to agree on Allawi. Some sources such as the appended video report that Allawi was actually chosen by the two main blocs in parliament. Whether this is so or not Allawi has their support.In Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital protesters chanted that Mohammed Allawi was rejected. In the southern city of Nasiriyah protesters issued as statement condemning the appointment: "He is the compromised candidate that belongs to the sectarian power sharing political system (muhasasa) we are protesting against, and does not represent the aspirations of the protest sites. Based on this, our response will be to escalate things stronger than on previous occasions." The statement went on to claim that the appointment of Allawi was made by the same corrupt group who had brought Iraq to its present state.Since last October those demonstrating against the government have demanded a complete overhaul of Iraq's ruling elite and an end to corruption. Demands include the appointment of an independent candidate as PM, early elections and also holding to account those responsible for killing hundreds of demonstrators.Although the ex-PM Adel Mahdi formally resigned on November 30, he agreed to serve in a caretaker capacity until a new PM was chosen. Mohammed Tawfik Allawi was Minister of Communications in the government of Nouri Al Maliki from May 2006 until August 2007 and also from 2010 to 2012. He resigned both times because of what he claimed was political interference in his duties and also what he called Al Maliki's sectarian agenda. Just moments after his appointment Allawi posted a video on his Twitter page in which he said to the protesters: "My power is derived from you. If it were not for your courage and sacrifices then there would have been no changes in the country. You protested for your homeland, and if I am not able to fulfill your demands that I am unworthy of this position."However, to many protesters Allawi represents the elite they are trying to remove from power and appointed by that elite.According to reports, Allawi has the support of the two largest blocs in parliament. This includes the support of Moqtada al-Sadr's bloc. Al-Sadr had earlier supported protesters. He said the appointment of Allawi was chosen by the people and his appointment was a good step ahead for Iraq on the way to reform. His supporters had actually skirmished with Tahir Square protesters just a few hours before Allawi was appointed. The Dawa party in the Iraqi parliament rejected the choice of Allawi. The other main bloc supporting Allawi are a group of Iran-backed and paramilitary-linked parties Fatah.Sajad Jiyad of the Bayan Centre think-tank noted that now that the two blocs have agreed on Allawi one could expect a great deal of negotiation around the issue of cabinet formation for a new government. This will be a test to ascertain how much support Allawi can get from parties in parliament. Many protesters may complain that Allawi will be a prisoner of the same corrupt political system they are objecting against. However, with the support of blocs such as that of Sadr and Fatah, Allawi may survive.Mahdi was supposed to have been replaced 15 days after his resignation at the end of November, but it took two months for the main two blocs in parliament to agree on Allawi. More about Iraq, Mohammed Allawi, Iraqi PM More news from Iraq Mohammed Allawi Iraqi PM