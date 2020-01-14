By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Politics Washington - The blessing of what's being called "the official Bible for the new U.S. Space Force" at the Washington National Cathedral on Sunday is drawing an outpouring of criticism on social media and condemnation from a prominent religious freedom advocacy group. We don't swear our military oaths on a Bible or any text for that matter," Weinstein says the MRFF will be lodging a formal complaint with Defense Secretary Mark Esper on behalf of active-duty and civilian personnel who've contacted the organization since the ceremony. And he is prepared to go to the Federal court in Northern Virginia to put a stop to this. A bible blessing took place on Sunday at Washington National Cathedral, according to NPR.com. What made this particular ceremony newsworthy was that it took place to bless an “official” King James Bible on Sunday that “will be used to swear in all commanders of America’s newest military branch.”The Bible was donated by the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. - a private institution whose board chairman is Hobby Lobby President Steve Green, and will be used to swear in General John Raymond as the first chief of space operations, a spokesman for the Cathedral told The Hill. "Um. We don't swear our military oaths on a Bible or any text for that matter," writes Gidget, a self-described veteran, in another reply. "Stand at attention, right hand up. That's it."Weinstein says the MRFF will be lodging a formal complaint with Defense Secretary Mark Esper on behalf of active-duty and civilian personnel who've contacted the organization since the ceremony. And he is prepared to go to the Federal court in Northern Virginia to put a stop to this.