Pro-Trump rallies expected to draw thousands of supporters

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Several hundred protesters who refuse to accept that President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential election began their "March for Trump" Saturday morning at the nation's Capitol. Last month, Trouble is already expected in the capital today, with counterprotesters already gathered who hope to protect Black Lives Matter Plaza, but police are determined to keep the two groups apart. But it looks like tensions are escalating. Last night, just before midnight, several brawls broke out involving small groups of Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators at 15th and K streets NW, two blocks from the White House. The angry taunts being hurled by both sides soon escalated into shoving, tackling, punching, and kicking. Five people were arrested on charges that included assaulting officers, disorderly conduct, inciting violence, and resisting arrest. There are also planned demonstrations on Saturday by Trump supporters in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona, where Trump's campaign has questioned vote counts. To date, more than 50 rulings have been handed down by State and federal courts upholding President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. The culmination of the losing court cases ended with The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday evening rejecting a lawsuit to overturn Biden's election victory, filed by the Texas Attorney General, and backed by Trump and a number of states. The rally in Washington D.C. is just one of many planned protests across the nation on Saturday, as Conservative groups, church groups, and organizers of the Stop The Steal movement, linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, are urging marchers to turn out for "Jericho Marches" and prayer rallies, per the CBC Canada. Last month, a similar rally was held in Washington D.C. where several thousand demonstrators marched in support of Trump's bogus claims of election fraud. That rally ended with scattered clashes between Trump loyalists and local activists near Black Lives Matter Plaza close to the White House.