By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics With his impeachment trial set to begin this week, a slim majority of Americans say they support the Senate convicting former President Donald Trump and barring him from holding federal office again, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday. According to Perhaps the biggest take on this latest poll is the signaling of a shift in attitude with voters, compared to Trump's support in the early days of his first impeachment trial a year ago as seen in an ABC News/Washington Post poll published in late January 2020, when the first trial was ongoing but before senators had voted. The poll found that 47 percent of Americans said the Senate should vote to remove Trump from office and 49 percent said he should not be removed, according to It is not surprising that this latest poll follows In order to convict Trump in the Senate, a two-thirds majority is required. This means that 17 Republicans must join with the 50 Democrats in the Senate in convicting Trump of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If the conviction does pass, then a separate vote - requiring only a simple majority - will ban Trump from holding federal public office in the future. In an aside, that relates to the upcoming trial of Trump this week, "A legitimate trial in the Senate would mean that all the Senators that supported Trump's lies about winning the election and gave nurture to the sedition prior and after January 6th MUST be recused from the Trial. If not then you have the denial of truth and honesty ruling the day and the verdict. These men and women are prejudiced and committed to obstruction of justice. They should be replaced by truth-telling citizens, but that is done by-election. The Justice in charge of the trial needs to dismiss these Senators from participation if they do not do so on their own." Other questions asked in the poll Respondents were also asked which party they feel has more radical extremists. The poll showed that 42 percent of respondents said there were more radical extremists in the Republican party, compared to 32 percent of those who said the same for the Democratic party. Respondents were also asked about the current administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly half, or 49 percent, said they support President Biden moving forward with Democrats to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package without support from Republicans. Two out of five respondents said the new president should cooperate with congressional Republicans to get a smaller package through. As for the overall response to the pandemic so far, two-thirds of the respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic. Note: The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs‘ KnowledgePanel® Feb. 5 to 6, 2021, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 508 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 4.8 points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions are 31%-26%-36%, Democrats-Republicans-independents. The new poll was conducted between Friday and Saturday and has a nationally representative probability sample of 508 respondents, a very small sampling out of a U.S. population of 328,239,523 people.According to Newsweek, a slim margin of 56 percent agreed Trump should be convicted, while 43 percent responded he should not be. Nearly half, or 49 percent, said they support President Biden moving forward with Democrats to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package without support from Republicans.Two out of five respondents said the new president should cooperate with congressional Republicans to get a smaller package through. As for the overall response to the pandemic so far, two-thirds of the respondents approved of Biden's handling of the pandemic.Note: The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs' KnowledgePanel® Feb. 5 to 6, 2021, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 508 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 4.8 points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions are 31%-26%-36%, Democrats-Republicans-independents.