Pentagon to release new policy on Transgender troops this week

By By Karen Graham 9 hours ago in Politics The Pentagon is expected to announce its new policy on transgender troops this week after six months of legal battles that started with President Trump's tweets calling for a ban on their service. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced in September 2017 he would be convening a panel of experts to come up with a new policy on transgender service members by Feb. 21, 2018 after Over the past six months, since Trump declared his intentions over transgenders in the military, there have been numerous court rulings that have prevented the Pentagon from implementing the ban, including a probation on accepting new recruits. U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division return fire during a firefight with Taliban forces in Barawala Kalay Valley in Kunar province, Afghanistan, March 31, 2011. Pfc. Cameron Boyd Needless to say, the outcome of the new policy, which has not been released, yet, is already being debated on the news channels, but according to Mattis has indicated a number of times the need for a ready and deployable military, saying that "readiness to fight is his top priority." In September, in a memo, he wrote that the new policy on transgender service members would have to be “consistent with military effectiveness and lethality." The Defense Secretary is gung-ho on readiness and deployability of the troops, and just last week he announced another new Pentagon policy - United States Marine Corps recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Company C, stretch out their abdominal muscles before a martial arts session on August 18, 2006. Lance Corporal James Green “This is a deployable military,” Mattis told reporters traveling with him in Europe last week. “It's a lethal military that aligns with our allies and partners. If you can't go overseas in your combat load — carry a combat load, then obviously someone else has got to go. I want this spread fairly and equitably across the force.” It is worth noting that the Pentagon's 2017 study ordered by Matts follows another study done in 2016 by the non-partisan RAND Corp. The 2016 study showed there would be negligible impact on the readiness of the several thousand transgender troops already in the service. One interesting paragraph in the "In terms of readiness, RAND estimates that 10 to 130 active component members each year could have reduced deployability as a result of gender transition-related treatments. This amount is negligible relative to the 102,500 nondeployable soldiers in the Army alone in 2015, 50,000 of them in the active component." On February 7, it was learned that Justice Department lawyers told U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis they will be defending a new policy on transgenders in the military that will be revealed Feb. 21. This lines up with the date set in an August memo from President Trump for the Defense Secretary to provide an implementation plan.Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced in September 2017 he would be convening a panel of experts to come up with a new policy on transgender service members by Feb. 21, 2018 after Trump took to Twitter on July 26, 2017 , stating the U.S. government would not accept transgender individuals in the military. He made this the "official policy" of his administration in August.Over the past six months, since Trump declared his intentions over transgenders in the military, there have been numerous court rulings that have prevented the Pentagon from implementing the ban, including a probation on accepting new recruits.Needless to say, the outcome of the new policy, which has not been released, yet, is already being debated on the news channels, but according to USA Today, the new policy will replace the rules adopted during the Obama administration in 2016 that allowed transgenders to serve openly in the military for the first time.Mattis has indicated a number of times the need for a ready and deployable military, saying that "readiness to fight is his top priority." In September, in a memo, he wrote that the new policy on transgender service members would have to be “consistent with military effectiveness and lethality."The Defense Secretary is gung-ho on readiness and deployability of the troops, and just last week he announced another new Pentagon policy - Deployable in 12 months or you're out “This is a deployable military,” Mattis told reporters traveling with him in Europe last week. “It's a lethal military that aligns with our allies and partners. If you can't go overseas in your combat load — carry a combat load, then obviously someone else has got to go. I want this spread fairly and equitably across the force.”It is worth noting that the Pentagon's 2017 study ordered by Matts follows another study done in 2016 by the non-partisan RAND Corp. The 2016 study showed there would be negligible impact on the readiness of the several thousand transgender troops already in the service.One interesting paragraph in the Rand study is worth reading. More about pentagon', New policy, transgender troops, Trump, Legal issues More news from pentagon New policy transgender troops Trump Legal issues Politics