Pelosi's and McConnell's homes vandalized over stimulus checks

By Karen Graham     5 hours ago in Politics
Vandals struck the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the first days of the new year. In both cases, the apparent vandals spray-painted messages related to stimulus checks.
Early on Friday, Pelosi's home was hit and vandals spray-painted messages that read, "$2K," "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything!" on the garage door of her house, local NBC affiliate WLEX reported, according to The Hill
The vandal - or vandals - also left a severed pig's head in front of the garage door and poured a bunch of fake blood around the driveway. According to Slate, the letters “UBI!” were also spray-painted on the garage door, an apparent reference to universal basic income.
The following day, Saturday saw vandals hit Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville, Kentucky. The perpetrator of the spray-paint job on McConnell's door probably wasn't quite as bright as the one in California because he or she didn't know how to spell.
The message on McConnell's front door reads “weres my money” - a reference to the $2,000 stimulus checks legislation that didn't make it past the Senate Majority leader's gavel after the House voted to pass the bill on Tuesday with the help of more than 40 Republicans.
"I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not,” McConnell said in a statement Saturday morning. “This is different,” he added. “Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society."
"My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum," he continued.
