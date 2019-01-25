The shortages have affected travelers coming to or from Atlanta, New York City, and Philadelphia.
The federal government shutdown has resulted in delays at major US airports
due to a shortage of air-traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The shortages have affected travelers coming to or from Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia, and D.C.
The FAA said in a statement
that there is a "slight increase" in the number of workers calling out sick at two facilities: Washington Air Route Traffic Control Center, in Leesburg, Virginia, and Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center in Hillard, Florida. The facilities are responsible for coordinating air traffic along much of the East Coast.
"We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed," the agency said.
The delays come as the federal government shutdown, the longest in US history, has reached its 35th day. Over 800,000 federal workers missed their second consecutive paycheck on Friday, though some employees that perform what are classified as essential functions, like managing air traffic and performing security checks at airports, have been required to work without pay during the shutdown.
Twitter users have expressed frustration at Friday's delays and the ongoing shutdown. Here's what they're saying.
This article was originally published on Business Insider. Copyright 2019.