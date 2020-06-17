By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin are devotees of education reform - along with a deep interest in social equity. On Wednesday the couple announced they're giving $120 million to the United Negro College Fund and two Black colleges. Hastings was referencing the protests and fight for racial justice spurred by the killing of George Floyd. Hastings and his wife believes that one of the most powerful ways to support the next generation of Americans is through the education of future Black men and women leaders. Quillin and Hastings have long given to educational institutions, starting in 1997 with their support for schools, including the KIPP charter school network that serves overwhelmingly low-income Black and Latino students, according to a First on @CBSThisMorning, @GayleKing spoke with @ReedHastings, as well as @Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, @SpelmanCollege President Mary Schmidt Campbell, and President/CEO of @UNCF @DrMichaelLomax. pic.twitter.com/bu7HK5bS5S — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 17, 2020 The couple is giving $40 million to the United Negro College Fund, and $40 million each to two historically Black colleges, Spelman College and Morehouse College, both based in Atlanta, Georgia. The contribution is intended to support student scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCUs. "We wanted to do our part to draw attention, in this case, to the HBCU's 150 years of resilience, of educating young Black people and the stories not well understood in the white community," Hastings said. "This historic gift in response to the historic moment we're experiencing comes from two people who care deeply about education, equity, and the future of our country. We are enormously grateful for this affirmation of the importance of the work that HBCUs do to educate the next generation of Black leaders," said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of Spelman. Spelman College is a private, liberal arts, women's college in Atlanta, Georgia. The college is America's oldest private historically black liberal arts college for women. Broadmoor A luxury retreat for educators in rural Colorado In Park County, Colorado, people haven’t been able to figure out who is behind a 2,100-acre center for education reform. It’s Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, The center, called the Retreat Land at Lone Rock, will operate as a training ground for American public school teachers, local officials are saying the center should be opening as early as March 2021. “The proposed Conference and Retreat Facility will be run as a nonprofit institute serving the public education community’s development of teachers and leadership,” a Hastings aide says in one prospectus. Morehouse College is a private historically black men's college in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 1867, Morehouse is one of two historically black colleges in the country to produce Rhodes Scholars, and is the alma mater of many African-American civil rights leaders. Thomson200 Interestingly, Hastings began his career as a ninth-grade math teacher. 