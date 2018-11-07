Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Operation Faithful Patriot' name gone now that election is over

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     50 mins ago in Politics
Washington - The Pentagon is no longer referring to the U.S. military mission at the U.S.-Mexico border as “Operation Faithful Patriot,” a Defense Department spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
Many people are left to ponder over the political overtones of the phrase, "operation faithful patriot," and why it was used in the first place. However, now that the mid-term elections are behind us, perhaps the White House felt it had served its purpose.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the decision to change the name was made by Defense Secretary James Mattis's office, which issued the order on Election Day.
Pentagon spokesman, Lt. Col. Jamie Davis told CNN, "we are not calling it 'Operation Faithful Patriot,' we are calling it 'border support," rebranding President Donald Trump's deployment of more than 8,000 troops as "border support" the day after 2018 midterm elections.
Central American migrants line up to borrow a sleeping pad at a temporary shelter in a stadium in M...
Central American migrants line up to borrow a sleeping pad, at a temporary shelter in a stadium in Mexico City, the latest stop in their trek to the US border
ALFREDO ESTRELLA, AFP
The mission, highly criticized as a political stunt ahead of mid-term elections, is now called "border support." However, the "mission status remains unchanged at this time," US Northern Command told Business Insider.
Separately, a US defense official told CNN the Pentagon decided the mission should not have been designated a "named operation" in the first place because it is not a combat mission. The deployed troops are just supporting border patrol agents.
Trump's troop movement to the U.S.-Mexico border is the largest deployment of his presidency. As the mid-term elections approached, Trump stirred up fear and hatred within his faithful followers by declaring the country was being invaded - calling it a national emergency that required protecting the security of the country and its citizens.
More about Operation Faithful Patriot, border support, political overtones, Pentagon, migrant caravan
 
Latest News
Top News
Russia seeks to dump dollar as new US sanctions loom
EU hopes fade for November summit to seal Brexit deal
XRP does best of 10 top cryptocoins over seven days
Italy Senate passes tough anti-migrant decree
TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang announce 'Look Who's Coming to Dinner'
Macron calling for a 'real European army' to counter Russia, U.S.
Old Master? Cave paintings from 40,000 years ago are world's earliest figurative art
Trump urges Democrats to join hands, but remains defiant
China unveils new combat stealth drone in development
In Gabon, questions surge over absent president