Op-Ed: Zelenskiy thought his side of Trump call would not be published

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy probably wishes he had never spoken with President Donald Trump, especially now that a summary of that infamous call has been published When the summary of the phone call between the Ukraine president and Trump was published, any fool could understand that Trump pressed Zelenskiy not once, but several times, to investigate his political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, in coordination with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal lawyer. US Vice-President Mike Pence meets with Ukraine President Zelenskiy in Warsaw, Poland in September 2019. U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence “I personally think that sometimes such calls between presidents of independent countries should not be published,” Zelenskiy told Ukrainian media in a briefing in New York that was broadcast in Ukraine, Interestingly, Zelenskiy's part of the conversation was spent petting Trump's ego, telling him what a "great teacher" he was and how he had stayed at the Trump Tower when he visited New York and ad nauseam. US President Donald Trump insisted he exerted "no pressure" on Kiev -- a claim echoed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who appeared side-by-side with Trump at a long-planned meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly SAUL LOEB, AFP Shortly before the July 25 phone call to the Ukraine president, Trump ordered White House staff to withhold nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine in an apparent bid to put a bit of pressure on the new president. And don't for a minute think Trump would never do something like that. NEW: Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskiy says "nobody pushed me" to investigate Biden and his son.



He says call with Trump was "a good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things." https://t.co/EU63L2mY3R pic.twitter.com/2SmelWxTUJ — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2019 Like any strong-arm gang leader, he will get his way, come hell or high water. He has done it with Mexico, threatening to close the southern border unless our neighbor bowed to his wishes, he has closed the government down, and will probably do it again before the end of the year, and more recently, Trump threatened to withhold financial aid for three Central American countries unless they agreed to take in migrants he didn't want at our borders. The problem with the infamous phone call is that sources confirmed to The bottom line is summed up by Pavlo Klimkin, the previous Ukrainian foreign minister, who wrote rather acerbically, “Ukraine will remain in the history of the United States as the country that led to the impeachment of the US president. Not a very fun prospect. But now everyone understands what we are capable of," reports It's likely that instead of being a recipient of American political support and military aid, Ukraine may find itself turned into a political football in the upcoming U.S. impeachment battle and the 2020 elections. And this is not something Zelenskiy really wanted.When the summary of the phone call between the Ukraine president and Trump was published, any fool could understand that Trump pressed Zelenskiy not once, but several times, to investigate his political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, in coordination with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal lawyer.“I personally think that sometimes such calls between presidents of independent countries should not be published,” Zelenskiy told Ukrainian media in a briefing in New York that was broadcast in Ukraine, reports Reuters . “I just thought that they would publish their part.”Interestingly, Zelenskiy's part of the conversation was spent petting Trump's ego, telling him what a "great teacher" he was and how he had stayed at the Trump Tower when he visited New York and ad nauseam.Shortly before the July 25 phone call to the Ukraine president, Trump ordered White House staff to withhold nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine in an apparent bid to put a bit of pressure on the new president. And don't for a minute think Trump would never do something like that.Like any strong-arm gang leader, he will get his way, come hell or high water. He has done it with Mexico, threatening to close the southern border unless our neighbor bowed to his wishes, he has closed the government down, and will probably do it again before the end of the year, and more recently, Trump threatened to withhold financial aid for three Central American countries unless they agreed to take in migrants he didn't want at our borders.The problem with the infamous phone call is that sources confirmed to U.S. News that Trump told his top staffers who deal with Ukraine that he was specifically targeting Ukraine in temporarily suspending military aid this summer.The bottom line is summed up by Pavlo Klimkin, the previous Ukrainian foreign minister, who wrote rather acerbically, “Ukraine will remain in the history of the United States as the country that led to the impeachment of the US president. Not a very fun prospect. But now everyone understands what we are capable of," reports the Guardian. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Zelenskiy, Trump call, Impeachment, mafiaboss, favor Zelenskiy Trump call Impeachment mafiaboss favor