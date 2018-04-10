By By Ken Hanly 42 mins ago in Politics After more than a month in the hospital after being found unconscious and poisoned with her father Sergei on a park bench in Salisbury U.K. on March 4, Yulia Skripal has been released from the hospital. Everything is kept under wraps You would think that reporters and the news media would be crying out for permission to interview Yulia. But no one seems to be complaining. Although Yulia says she has been awake for nearly a week, not a single reporter has interviewed her. Russia has asked for a consular visit but it has not been granted. Her cousin Viktoria in Russia requested a visa to see her but was denied. The only officially allowed The phone call of Yulia to cousin Viktoria I discussed the phone call in a The media such as the BBC were very careful to claim the call was unconfirmed. Viktoria, the cousin, claimed she recognized Yulia's voice. Quite soon after the phone call a new update was released on Sergei's condition noting that it had improved and he was recovering. Victoria did not get a visa. Yulia is supposed to not want a consular visit. Very convenient again to ensure that everything that she knows about what happened is not revealed. Yulia said to be in a secure location Even Blanshard did not say when Yulia was discharged. The BBC said she had left the hospital on Monday night and went to a safe place. Presumably she was released into the hands of authorities who took her to the place. They are not about to let her simply leave on her own to go wherever she wants or talk to whomever she wishes. She could unwrap things. Of course, the official narrative will be that this is all for her safety if anyone asks. 