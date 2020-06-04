Op-Ed: Why is the White House no longer the 'People's House'

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics Washington - Trump must be scared. The "People's House" is now fortified to keep the public out. Workers erected a perimeter of tall metal fencing early Thursday around the White House complex. Uniformed troops and police in riot gear man the perimeter. Escape From The Fortified White House?



It Does Look Like COWARD In CHIEF Trump Is Getting His Border Wall & The Only Problem Is He Is Building It Around OUR White House.@wolfblitzer @BretBaier @marthamaccallum @MeetThePress @CSPANwj @SenCoryGardner @SenJohnBarrasso JoeNBC — Robert Craig (@RC5251) June 4, 2020 The Secret Service was asked how long we should expect the new wall to be up, but a spokesman said, "The US Secret Service does not comment on our protective means and methods for operational security reasons." Again, the president's actions have not been ignored by social media users, Twitter, to be exact. And everyone has taken notice of the coward locked up in the White House behind the fence, safe from the citizens he is supposed to be governing. I guess he has ordered his army to shoot-to-kill if anyone who makes the mistake of wanting to visit. "President Trump is trapped inside the White House, as a tall and imposing wall is erected around him, and prison guards stand watch." Donald Trump has built his wall, writes @GrahamDavidA: https://t.co/VKlKm8Ek0P — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 4, 2020 I have watched most of the protests, particularly the ones in Washington D.C. - and they were mostly peaceful Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. On Thursday, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was concerned that the fencing may not be temporary, and that "it's a sad commentary that the (White) House and its inhabitants have to be walled off." "I'm one of those people who grew up in Washington, DC, and has been very accustomed to being able to have access to all of our federal facilities, going up on the Capitol grounds ... from being able to walk all around the Supreme Court, to walk in front of the White House, on both sides, and now all of that is under threat," Bowser said during a news conference. More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020 We are a country that was founded on protest, just as former President Obama said yesterday. And it seems that Trump is scared to death over these protests, and he should be. This week's protests are different and bring to mind the protests of the 1960s when people were protesting our nation's involvement in the Viet Nam war. Opposition to the war arose during a time of unprecedented student activism, which followed the free speech movement and the Civil Rights Movement. So a large cross-section of America was involved in the protests. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking to an anti-Vietnam War rally at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul on April 27, 1967. Minnesota Historical Society - President Trump has finally met his match - and he is finding out that America does have a voice. Not only are we fed up with police brutality against people of color, but we are fed up listening to an egotistical, lying bigot that has no qualms over calling in our military to put down protesters, by whatever means. Trump's first and former defense secretary James Mattis on Wednesday denounced the commander in chief as a threat to the Constitution, saying he’s been “angry and appalled” in watching his handling of the protests that have followed George Floyd’s death. "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people -- does not even pretend to try," Mattis wrote in an essay in The Atlantic. "Instead he tries to divide us." trump is a coward, building a fortified Green Zone around the White House is Washington. It’s like his own little Berlin Wall to keep the American people as far away from himself as possible.



