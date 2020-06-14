By By Karen Graham 31 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump has said he will not watch the National Football League (NFL) or U.S. soccer team matches if players do not stand for the national anthem. And while Goodell said the league would Kaepernick had a very good reason for doing so. He wanted to bring to light how the United States “oppresses black people and people of color.” Even in 2016, Goodell said he “doesn’t necessarily agree with what (Kaepernick) is doing,” but supports players who seek changes in society. Of course, Trump has been very verbal on his condemnation of anyone kneeling for the Star-Spangled Banner, and in particular, Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017 Trump was speaking at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, and told his campaign supporters, "wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, 'get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired." However, even back in 2017, Trump really had no idea what Kaepernick and other NFL players were trying to say. Oppression of Black Americans has to end A lot has happened since 2017, and not all of it is good. The number of Black Americans killed by police continues to be disproportionately higher than other groups, and that has not changed one iota. However, the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer - who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes - may have finally woke people, both black and white, up. George Floyd's death was not in vain. His death put new meaning into the word If our national anthem means what it says, then we must respect individuals’ decisions about how and whether to honor it. Frankly, kneeling seems pretty reverential. Are we really the “land of the free” if our citizens are forced to stand? https://t.co/jxEjRP5Tyk — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 14, 2020 Trump cannot gloss over what is happening in this country. Trump has been a vocal critic of players kneeling during the anthem, previously tweeting that NFL players who did so were “disrespecting our Country & our Flag." Eric Reid -- a former teammate of Kaepernick, will tell you it is about the Trump claims be won't watch the NFL Trump Donald J. Trump In a follow-up post on social media, Trump added: "And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching." But with Goodell's decision to change the NFL's stance on kneeling, Trump questioned Goodell's decision, saying it is "disrespecting our country and our flag". Now, I can certainly understand why we are having massive protests all over the country, and I can understand why sports teams want to continue kneeling when the anthem is played. Oppression of Black Americans is a much bigger issue than Trump can wrap his mind around, and he seems too ignorant to realize this. So I ask you - does anyone really care if Trump decides not to watch a football or soccer game this year? Personally, I really don't care. Last week, the U.S. Soccer Federation retracted its requirement that players stand during the anthem, saying the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement. But with Goodell's decision to change the NFL's stance on kneeling, Trump questioned Goodell's decision, saying it is "disrespecting our country and our flag".Now, I can certainly understand why we are having massive protests all over the country, and I can understand why sports teams want to continue kneeling when the anthem is played. Oppression of Black Americans is a much bigger issue than Trump can wrap his mind around, and he seems too ignorant to realize this.So I ask you - does anyone really care if Trump decides not to watch a football or soccer game this year? Personally, I really don't care.