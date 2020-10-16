By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The New York Times editorial staff wrote that Donald Trump is the "Greatest threat to American Democracy since WWII," while Rudy Giuliani's daughter, in Vanity Fair, called on voters to end Trump's "reign of terror." Simply put, if Trump wins this election, we can forget about what the man has done to U.S. environmental policies and regulations that keep us safe. We can also disregard his overt racism and xenophobia And while we are at it, we can forgive him for bungling the coronavirus pandemic that has now However, the American voter - all of us, regardless of political affiliation - will decide who will be sworn in as the president on January 20, 2021. And the people are starting to speak up. US President Donald Trump is campaigning hard in Florida, which he won in 2016 Brendan Smialowski, AFP The American people are speaking out According to the Basically, Trump is running out of time. Joe Biden leads by double digits in national polls, and state-level polling is only slightly closer. In fact, Biden’s lead is so large, traditionally red states like Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas might now go blue. The shift toward less support for the president is mostly due to his administration's utter incompetence in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Add to that his misinformation campaign and outright lies about the virus and how dangerous it was; and this left many people confused and stressed out, not knowing who to believe and who to trust. President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters for a comeback event at the White House, and is planning back-to-back rallies in a bit to salvage his struggling campaign three weeks from the November 3 election MANDEL NGAN, AFP/File A scathing rebuke of the president Perhaps the harshest words against Trump were written by the New York Times' editorial board today. According to “Trump’s ruinous tenure already has gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world. He has abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations," the editorial board said. "He has subsumed the public interest to the profitability of his business and political interests. He has shown a breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans. He is a man unworthy of the office he holds,” the editorial board wrote. The editorial board went on to cite Trump's racism and xenophobia, his destruction of many international alliances that this country has worked to establish and maintain, as well as noting: “We have, again and again, deplored his divisive rhetoric and his malicious attacks on fellow Americans.” "Now, in this moment of peril, it falls to the American people — even those who would prefer a Republican president — to preserve, protect and defend the United States by voting," the board concluded. Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pictured in July 2018, suggested that his ex-attorney Michael Cohen was lying SAUL LOEB, AFP/File Rudy Giuliani's daughter say voters must "end Trump's reign of terror" The youngest of Rudy Giuliani's two daughters, Caroline, is urging Americans to "end this nightmare" by voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, reports In a piece for Miss Giuliani, a filmmaker in the LGBTQ+ community who tells stories about mental health, sexuality, and other stigmatized issues, writes that in addition to the LGBTQ+ community, women, immigrants, people with disabilities, and people of color are all also under attack by Trump’s inhumane policies. And Caroline goes on to say that the chaos Trump has created in the White House is what has left so many Americans feeling overwhelmed and hopeless. " But if we refuse to face our political reality, we don’t stand a chance of changing it," she adds. "In Joe Biden, we'll have a leader who prioritizes common ground and civility over alienation, bullying, and scorched-earth tactics," she wrote. She also admitted that Biden was not her first choice for president during the primaries, but she added: "I know what is at stake, and Joe Biden will be everyone's president if elected." With Election Day less than three weeks away, if anyone thought that the past four years of the president's tenure was chaotic, unnerving and stressful to the American public, it could get worse. Nothing that Trump is doing right now is helping to get him re-elected, and if anything - he is creating more chaos.Simply put, if Trump wins this election, we can forget about what the man has done to U.S. environmental policies and regulations that keep us safe. We can also disregard his overt racism and xenophobia And while we are at it, we can forgive him for bungling the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed over 218,400 Americans and infected over eight million people. However, the American voter - all of us, regardless of political affiliation - will decide who will be sworn in as the president on January 20, 2021. And the people are starting to speak up.According to the FiveThirtyEight presidential popularity tracker, Trump's average disapproval rating was at 54.3 percent as of Thursday night, and showed his approval rating hovering at just under 43 percent. Newsweek is reporting that some nationally respected polls found Trump's net disapproval rating to be wider than the FiveThirtyEight average, including an AP-NORC poll that put support for the president at 39 percent and disapproval of his record at 61 percent.Basically, Trump is running out of time. Joe Biden leads by double digits in national polls, and state-level polling is only slightly closer. In fact, Biden’s lead is so large, traditionally red states like Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas might now go blue.The shift toward less support for the president is mostly due to his administration's utter incompetence in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Add to that his misinformation campaign and outright lies about the virus and how dangerous it was; and this left many people confused and stressed out, not knowing who to believe and who to trust.Perhaps the harshest words against Trump were written by the New York Times' editorial board today. According to The Hill, they called President Trump “the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II," while encouraging voters to "end our national crisis" in voting him out of office.The editorial board went on to cite Trump's racism and xenophobia, his destruction of many international alliances that this country has worked to establish and maintain, as well as noting: “We have, again and again, deplored his divisive rhetoric and his malicious attacks on fellow Americans.”"Now, in this moment of peril, it falls to the American people — even those who would prefer a Republican president — to preserve, protect and defend the United States by voting," the board concluded.The youngest of Rudy Giuliani's two daughters, Caroline, is urging Americans to "end this nightmare" by voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, reports CNN News. In a piece for Vanity Fair published Thursday, she called on voters to end Trump's "reign of terror" and "elect a compassionate and decent president."Miss Giuliani, a filmmaker in the LGBTQ+ community who tells stories about mental health, sexuality, and other stigmatized issues, writes that in addition to the LGBTQ+ community, women, immigrants, people with disabilities, and people of color are all also under attack by Trump’s inhumane policies.And Caroline goes on to say that the chaos Trump has created in the White House is what has left so many Americans feeling overwhelmed and hopeless. " But if we refuse to face our political reality, we don’t stand a chance of changing it," she adds."In Joe Biden, we'll have a leader who prioritizes common ground and civility over alienation, bullying, and scorched-earth tactics," she wrote. She also admitted that Biden was not her first choice for president during the primaries, but she added: "I know what is at stake, and Joe Biden will be everyone's president if elected." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Reelection, Donald trump, Joe biden, latest polls, Democracy Reelection Donald trump Joe biden latest polls Democracy Confidence or chais