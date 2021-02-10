Op-Ed: Virginia has its very own 'Trump in heels' and that's not good

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Virginia state senator and gubernatorial candidate, Amanda Chase describes herself as “Trump in heels," and she is already becoming a problem for the Old Dominion's Republican party. On February 17, 2020, announced her run for Chase has an enthusiastic following in parts of the state, including her own 11th District that encompasses Amelia County, the city of Colonial Heights, and part of Chesterfield County. She is also a fierce supporter of former President Donald Trump. Amanda Chase could have gone along with her gubernatorial aspirations quietly, keeping her arguments at the local and state level, but no, that is not her style, much to the embarrassment of the state's GOP. https://t.co/oCrcN6XMlU — Senator Amanda Chase (@AmandaChaseVA) February 5, 2021 She attended the January 6, 2021, storming of the United States Capitol where she appeared to voice support for the rioters by calling them “patriots” and suggesting that Trump might still be sworn in. She also stated at the time: "The insurrection is actually the deep state with the politicians working against the people to overthrow our government." And back home in Virginia, the pro-Trump rhetoric over a stolen election continued. It was so bad that on The censure resolution also noted that Chase accused Democrats of “treason” for their role in a “stolen” presidential election; dismissed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic; and used social media to launch attacks on members of both parties that allegedly led to threats from the public. I’m the front runner for Governor; know that I will be the People’s Governor; not controlled by the pay to play elites and politicians in Richmond. I’m proven; tested and loyal to Virginians. No one can beat “We The People.” https://t.co/V8QNWJDy79 — Senator Amanda Chase (@AmandaChaseVA) February 6, 2021 Needless to say, Chase immediately sued the Virginia State Legislature, claiming the censure violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by "selectively" penalizing her for "taking unpopular political positions that the majority of the members of the Virginia Senate disagree with." Her lawyers are also claiming Chase has suffered "public embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish and loss of seniority" and her censure has "negatively impacted" her gubernatorial campaign, according to Chase file another lawsuit on Tuesday On Tuesday, according to The Hill, Chase filed another lawsuit alleging that the Republican Party was attempting to tank her candidacy, accusing the state GOP of trying to "force a situation where the party’s executive committee selects a gubernatorial nominee rather than a traditional convention or primary." The state's nominating convention and gubernatorial election later this year is definitely going to be a test of the power, or lack of power in the Trump movement, and that will be something both parties will be watching closely. "These new leaders care only what the people gathered at the local diner back home think. They don’t give a rat’s tail what people in Washington power circles think."https://t.co/BlY2uVwIUx — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 9, 2021 Chase, who has received national attention since the infamous “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, has attracted a swath of pro-Trump, grassroots support in the commonwealth. “That is my base support,” Chase said. “I’m most in line with President Trump number one because I’m a businessperson, I’m not a politician.” Supporters are already setting Chase up to be a national figure, who along with Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, will become the new faces of the Republican party. The This one statement in the release last week stands out: “Virginia Republicans aren’t even pretending to make a break with the Q wing of their party,” said Manuel Bonder, DPVA spokesman. “By refusing to disavow the rhetoric of Amanda Chase and Rep. Greene, Republicans give their tacit approval. Greene, Republicans give their tacit approval. That's a dangerous path for Virginia and the country."