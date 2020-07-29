By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics As coronavirus deaths in the U.S. topped 150,000 today, President Donald Trump was campaigning in the Texas oilfields, trying to drum up money from supporters. And unsurprisingly, he has also reverted back to peddling false information. And sadly, it will not be getting any better anytime soon. Three states, - California, Texas and Florida - are among several that have set seven-day records for virus deaths this week. Others set records for new cases. Tennessee and Arkansas set records for both, according to Here's what is really appalling about the number of deaths: The total could reach 200,000 less than two months from now. That's based on the current average of 1,019 deaths per day this last week. The US has now passed 150,000 deaths due to COVID19.



A staggering number it’s difficult to even understand.



How to convey it so people can comprehend the depth of the loss?



It’s as if the entire population of Killeen TX died. pic.twitter.com/pTiL8Za2YL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 29, 2020 The experts keep telling us the surge in coronavirus cases in this country is due to states easing restrictions and reopening their economies too soon. We were not careful and it became like a domino effect,” Dr. Anne Rimoin, epidemiologist and director of UCLA’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Initiative, told USA TODAY. The U.S. is “knee-deep” in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, recently said. "And I would say, this would not be considered a wave. It was a surge or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline." Our Ship of State is without a leader Trump's turning over a new leaf last week didn't last very long - just long enough to appease his staffers by agreeing that face masks are necessary to contain the spread of the virus. He was even photographed wearing one. President Trump at the Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies on Monday, July 27. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead But all his good intentions were left by the wayside when The video featured Dr. Stella Emmanuel touting the drug and discouraging masks. Dr. Emmanuel also believes in things that are not accepted by the scientific community. She also believes that women can be physically impregnated by witches in their dreams. But even better, and perhaps this is why Trump is so enamored of her, Dr. Emmanuel also believes alien DNA is used in medical treatments, a vaccine is being created to keep people from being religious, and the government is run, in part, by reptilians and other aliens. Trump defends Dr. Demon Sex. "She was very impressive....I thought her voice was an important voice. But I know nothing about her." Really. A president said this. pic.twitter.com/KPJpgF7mZS — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 28, 2020 In a press conference on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his support for Dr. Emmanuel. "She was on air, along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxichloriquine. And I thought she was very impressive in the sense that, from where she came-- I don't know which country she comes from. But she said that she's had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients." All this carrying on is a bit unsettling - No, it is scary. Our boy-child leader touting a "doctor" who believes in sex with witches and alien DNA is actually sort of frightening. Pretty soon, he will be accusing Democrats of being reptilian invaders. This latest escapade by Trump is just adding fuel to the growing bonfire against his being reelected. Anyone with any sense can see the man is going off the deep end, and particularly because he refuses to face up to the fact that he has screwed up badly in how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than admitting he was wrong about the coronavirus, @realDonaldTrump said, “I’m going to be right-eventually.”



Eventually came today when he said #NobodyLikesMe.#FreshTopics #BeTheChange4USA pic.twitter.com/CmZc79uUdW — Truth Matters (@TruthsOverTrump) July 29, 2020 Trump seeks out loyal donors Like the Emporor Nero, who played his fiddle as Rome burned, Trump chose to attend a fund raiser -campaign event in the Texas fracking fields today as the country surpassed 150,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the And no, the coronavirus pandemic and what the government was not doing was never brought up. Instead, Trump wowed the crowd with unsubstantiated claims that a Democratic administration would destroy everything from the country’s suburbs to the U.S. energy industry. “We’re OK now. We’re back, we’re back,” Trump said to a crowd scattered with people wearing cowboy hats and face masks. “If they got in, you would have no more energy coming out of the great state of Texas,″ warned Trump, whose poll numbers are struggling to get out of the basement. 