This was a sensible move, simply because so many of the nation's power plants are located in close proximity to waterways and the heightened risk of flooding due to global warming. Fukushima explosions taken from the air daveeza 1. Fifty-four of the nuclear plants operating in the U.S. weren't designed to handle the flood risk they face. 2. Fifty-three weren't built to withstand their current risk from intense precipitation. 3. Twenty-five didn't account for current flood projections from streams and rivers. 4. Nineteen weren't designed for their expected maximum storm surge. 5. Nineteen face three or more threats that they weren't designed to handle. What is interesting is that the NRC allowed plant operators, not an outside authority, to do the assessments and they didn't have to include "projected flood risks." "It's difficult to come across as an independent regulator and rely on self-assessment" from plants, said Tony Vegel, a Texas-based reactor safety official for the NRC, according to And it seems that plant operators are more interested in storing emergency generators, pumps, and other equipment in on-site concrete bunkers, a system they call Flex. Flex stands for Flexible Mitigation Capability. The NRC loved this idea. Cooling water intake of Philippsburg Nuclear Power Plant Michael Kauffmann But the NRC also agreed on January 24 that nuclear power plants would not have to update equipment in light of higher levels of expected flooding. Oh, the NRC also eliminated a requirement that nuclear plants run Flex drills. If anyone is wondering why the NRC is relaxing regulations so much - It could be because of the three Trump appointees on the NRC board. The three GOP members are doing Trump's bidding and reducing the "paperwork and excessive regulations." The two Democrat members disagreed with the reduction in regulations passed by the NRC, but of course, they were outnumbered. Edwin Lyman, head of the Nuclear Safety Project at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said, "The NRC basically did everything the industry wanted." Paul Gunter, director of the Reactor Oversight Project at Beyond Nuclear, concurred with that assessment. The Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant in New Hill, North Carolina, is a nuclear power plant with a single Westinghouse designed pressurized-water nuclear reactor operated by Duke Energy. NRC Gunter told Gunter is referring to The Nuclear Energy Institute’s Matthew Wald told Bloomberg, Color photograph of the Three Mile Island nuclear generating station, which suffered a partial meltdown in 1979. The reactors are in the smaller domes with rounded tops (the large smokestacks are just cooling towers). United States Department of Energy “There is a perennial problem in any high-tech industry deciding how safe is safe enough,” Wald said, “The civilian nuclear power industry exceeds the NRC-required safety margin by a substantial amount." Remember Duke Energy already had plans in place to shut down their nuclear reactors two hours before the storm would hit. Kathryn Green, a Duke spokeswoman, in referring to the post-Fukushima improvements said: "We have backups for backups for backups." Hurricane Michael comes less than a month after Hurricane Florence left dozens dead in the Carolinas Alex Edelman, AFP And the public had grown complacent on hearing positive remarks about everything being under control in the event of an emergency. And that is all well and good. However, the current administration's denial of global warming and its severe rollback of rules and regulations meant to keep us safe is very worrisome. 