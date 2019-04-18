By By Ken Hanly 39 mins ago in Politics Washington - Both Canada and the UK vowed yesterday that they will protect their business from the new Trump policy which will allow lawsuits against foreign companies connected to properties seized from American firms during the Cuban revolution. Canada warns US move could create chaos and uncertainty Canada warned that the move would create chaos and uncertainty in North America boardrooms and courtrooms. The Trump administration followed through on a long time threat to allow legal action. This move places many Canadian resource, tourism and financial services companies at risk in US courts. About a million Canadians take annual vacations in Cuba. Sherritt International has been in Cuba for ages. European countries also have Cuban interest including Britain, France, and Spain that are active in rum, cigars, and tourism. The EU ambassador to Cuba, Foreign Affairs minister Freeland and EU's Mogherini respond Freeland said the Canadian government has regularly met with US officials ever since January when the issue resurfaced. In a recent trip to Washington she urged Mike Pompeo not to resurrect Title III of the Helms-Burton Act that allows Americans to sue foreign companies linked to Cuban properties confiscated after the 1959 revolution. US Justice Department already has certified merited claims worth $8 billion Kimberly Brier, head of the State Dept. America's branch said the US Justice Department has certified about 6,000 claims as having merit for legal action. She believes there could be as many as 200,000 uncertified claims worth tens of billions. On Wednesday Sherritt Gordon responds The director of investor relations for Sherritt, Mark Agnes the director of international policy for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce was less optimistic claiming that the move had opened up a giant Pandora's Box. He said many Canadian firms are privately suggesting they fear they will be targeted by a policy they have not had to deal with for decades. Foreign legislation passed not recognizing Title III judgments The Canada Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act as amended in January 1997 provides that any judgment under the Helms-Burton Act will not be recognized or be enforced in any manner in Canada. Other countries have passed similar legislation. It will be very difficult for the US to collect for any claims found justified. The US law came into force in 1996 but then president Bill Clinton postponed the implementation of Title III after Canada, the EU and Mexico lobbied against it. Subsequent presidents have renewed the exemption every six months until Trump's decision. The decision is meant to punish foreign firms who have carried on operating in Cuba in spite of the US ban and also to discourage further foreign business development in the country. Subsequent presidents have renewed the exemption every six months until Trump's decision.The decision is meant to punish foreign firms who have carried on operating in Cuba in spite of the US ban and also to discourage further foreign business development in the country. What is more likely is that it will even add to the irritants that the US has lately caused some of its allies. It may also provide a boon for lawyers without compensation for those filing suits.