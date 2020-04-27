By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics In what appears to be a very sensible and innocuous statement the US and Russia issued a joint commemoration this weekend of the meeting in 1945 of US and Russian troops on the Elbe River. Earlier this month the Russian ambassador to the US said that ceremonies between Russian and US officials to commemorate the Elbe meeting had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Statement immediately drew criticism in the US Representative Eliot Engel, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee tweeted that everyone knew that Trump constantly played into Putin's hands. However, it is in the interests of both countries to cooperate on fighting the virus. It is not clear why cooperating with Putin against a common enemy is playing into Putin's hands. While this may make relations less hostile between the two big powers it is hard to see why this should be regarded as a bad thing. However, that appears the view of some critics. The UN announcement The UN has even called for a global ceasefire so that all nations can concentrate of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN and Russia have been the two major countries that have shown some resistance to the call for a global ceasefire. It is a hopeful sign that they both have common ground in a desire to fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. It is a sign that both countries at least recognize the benefit of unity on the issue. The statement pointed out that the meeting showed the two countries "overcoming their differences in pursuit of a greater cause". The intention of the statement was liken the then common enemy Nazi Germany in 1945 to the current common foe the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the two countries could again work together to defeat the virus. In a joint statement , US President Trump and Russia President Putin said on April 25: "The 'Spirit of the Elbe' is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause."Earlier this month the Russian ambassador to the US said that ceremonies between Russian and US officials to commemorate the Elbe meeting had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former US intelligence analyst Angela Stent said: “I am sure this was a Russian initiative. Putin wants validation from the United States that today’s Russia like the Soviet Union is a great power.”Representative Eliot Engel, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee tweeted that everyone knew that Trump constantly played into Putin's hands. However, it is in the interests of both countries to cooperate on fighting the virus. It is not clear why cooperating with Putin against a common enemy is playing into Putin's hands. While this may make relations less hostile between the two big powers it is hard to see why this should be regarded as a bad thing. However, that appears the view of some critics.The UN has even called for a global ceasefire so that all nations can concentrate of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN and Russia have been the two major countries that have shown some resistance to the call for a global ceasefire. It is a hopeful sign that they both have common ground in a desire to fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. It is a sign that both countries at least recognize the benefit of unity on the issue. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Covid19, Russia US Elbe meeting, Russia US relations More news from Covid19 Russia US Elbe meeti... Russia US relations