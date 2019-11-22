By By Ken Hanly 21 mins ago in Politics Trump administration officials have held several meeting with Libyan politician Aref al-Nayed an alleged ally of Marshal Khalifa Haftar who took control of eastern Libya and is attacking the capital Tripoli supposedly to liberate it from terrorists. US may be reconsidering support for UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Many countries give lip-service to support of UN-recognized government (GNA) The Russians in particular have given clear support for Haftar who has visited Moscow a couple of times. Russian mercenaries associated with the France too appears to give some support to Haftar while denying it does so. The UAE is evidently helping Haftar as is Egypt. No doubt many countries want to keep their options open as Haftar has a powerful position within Libya. The big powers would like to see him as part of the solution rather than try to confront him and destroy his forces. Haftar, a former CIA asset and a US citizen, appears to recognize this reluctance and uses his military power whenever he can. US position is unclear The US gives some support to the UN-recognized government and some In April Trump appeared to support Haftar and his offensive: "President Trump threw U.S. support for the GNA into question in April when he called Hifter — a dual Libyan-American citizen and a former CIA asset — in the early days of the offensive and appeared to endorse his campaign against the capital. The White House said in a statement at the time that Trump “recognised Field Marshal Hifter’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democratic political system.” " Trump's support fits in with Haftar's narrative that he is liberating Tripoli from terrorism. However, Haftar's tactics are to class all his opponents as terrorists. The US State Department does not attempt to clarify the US position but keeps it unclear saying that the talks with Naref are part of the "broad outreach" the US is engaged in and declining to make any comments beyond that. However such tactics are bound to weaken the power of the internationally recognized government. There are some countries such as Turkey that are giving significant support to the existing government. However, most of the big powers are paying lip service to the existing government while doing nothing to prevent Haftar's attacks accept for some moral exhortation for him to refrain from violence. This is unlikely to deter Haftar. UAE may be shifting support to Nayed over Haftar Nayed be more of a replacement for Haftar rather than an ally although no doubt there will be some prominent place in a new government promised to Haftar. A Al Nayed himself said of the meetings: “My two visits were for the purpose of presenting the narrative of Libya’s duly elected Parliament, its transitional government, and its Libyan National Army, and our reading of the current situation, as well as detailed plans for the formation of a National Unity Government, and holding general presidential elections within 18 months from the liberation of Tripoli,” Nayed told Defense One in an email. “The reception was attentive and positive, and we deeply appreciate it.”' A recent article notes :"US support for the UN-recognized Libyan government is in question after a series of quiet meetings with an enterprising presidential hopeful. Trump administration officials have had multiple meetings with a Libyan politician aligned with the opposition general fighting the U.S.-backed government in Tripoli, hinting that the administration may be rethinking its Libya policy. 