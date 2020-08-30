Op-Ed: US likely to maintain support for Guaido if Biden wins presidency

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Ever since the Trump Administration has announced support for regime change in Venezuela and recognized the self-declared interim president Juan Guaido as the legitimate interim leader they have heavily backed him as a means to regime change. Biden too expected to support Guaido Biden is ahead in the polls and may very well win over Trump but Guaido expects a Biden Administration would continue support for him and does not see the US as changing its policy of promoting regime change in Venezuela. This would not be surprising as Guaido is recognized as interim president of Venezuela by over 50 countries. US policy is to try install pro-US regimes when possible The US has so far been unable to unseat Maduro. The US and many other countries will reject the results of upcoming elections but Maduro will no doubt carry on in any event as many countries rejected his earlier elections. There seems no reason why he cannot carry on as he has been doing. So far Guaido has not been able to force present president Maduro from office. However Trump is seen as very much in favor of regime change. The US has accused Maduro of narcoterrorism and placed a $15 million bounty on information leading to Maduro's arrest. Guadi has thanked the Trump administration for what he calls "supporting the Venezuelan cause."Biden is ahead in the polls and may very well win over Trump but Guaido expects a Biden Administration would continue support for him and does not see the US as changing its policy of promoting regime change in Venezuela. This would not be surprising as Guaido got two standing ovations at the State of the Union earlier this year: " 'Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó received a bipartisan, minute-long standing ovation from attendees at the State of the Union on Tuesday night after President Trump introduced him as the "true and legitimate" leader of his country."Here this evening is a man who carries with him the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of all Venezuelans. Joining us in the gallery is the true and legitimate President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó," said Trump." Guaido received another ovation later.Guaido is recognized as interim president of Venezuela by over 50 countries. In Latin America the US attempts to interfere in politics in different countries in order to install pro-US regimes that will follow US policies. This policy is not likely to change no matter whether Trump gets another term or is defeated with a Biden administration taking over. Guaido probably believes his best tactic is to not support either side in case the side he supported should lose. This could cause his US support could decline.The US has so far been unable to unseat Maduro. The US and many other countries will reject the results of upcoming elections but Maduro will no doubt carry on in any event as many countries rejected his earlier elections. There seems no reason why he cannot carry on as he has been doing. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about US venezuela relations, Juan Guaido, Venezuela More news from US venezuela relatio... Juan Guaido Venezuela