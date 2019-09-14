Op-Ed: US invokes treaty as a means of deposing Venezuela's Maduro

By By Ken Hanly 49 mins ago in Politics Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza of the Maduro government said that his country was ready to defend itself militarily from the US and that they would not let anyone trample on Venezuelan soil. US attempts to invoke a treaty to assist US coup against Maduro government The treaty would allow the US and other signatories to the treaty to act against the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro. Guaido had declared himself interim president in late January and was immediately recognized by the US and many of its allies. Maduro had been re-elected but the US and others refused to recognize the election and the mainstream media constantly characterizes Maduro as a dictator or tyrant. US uses every means it can to depose Maduro The US is using sanctions and any other means it can to force regime change. Invocation of TIAR is just one more weapon in the US regime change arsenal. So far Guaido has not been able to drive Maduro from power as the military has remained loyal to Maduro for the most part. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised that the US would support Colombia if a war breaks out. Hence, if Colombia should attack Venezuela then the US would aid them. This could lead to the US encouraging Colombia to attack Venezuela if the US cannot depose Maduro by other means. Trump has claimed that the hawk John Bolton now fired had held him back on Venezuela and that he would now get very tough on Venezuela. In spite of US support for Guaido and sanctions that have helped create dismal economic conditions in Venezuela Maduro has been able to hold on to power. MSN reported: "We are ready to protect ourselves, we are ready to react," Arreaza told a news conference after meeting in Geneva with UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet."We will let no one trample sacred Venezuelan soil, we will respond and hope that never happens," the minister said." Arreza's comment is in response to a US attempt to invoke the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) on behalf of Juan Guaido and his allies who are recognized by the US and its allies as the rightful government of Venezuela. TIAR is described by WIkipedia: "The Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (commonly known as the Rio Treaty, the Rio Pact, the Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, or by the Spanish-language acronym TIAR from Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca) was an agreement signed in 1947 in Rio de Janeiro among many countries of the Americas.[2] The central principle contained in its articles is that an attack against one is to be considered an attack against them all; this was known as the "hemispheric defense" doctrine. Despite this, several members have breached the treaty on multiple occasions. " Several leftist South American governments have left the treaty as it appears to be an instrument of US policy on occasion.The treaty would allow the US and other signatories to the treaty to act against the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro.Guaido had declared himself interim president in late January and was immediately recognized by the US and many of its allies. Maduro had been re-elected but the US and others refused to recognize the election and the mainstream media constantly characterizes Maduro as a dictator or tyrant.The US is using sanctions and any other means it can to force regime change. Invocation of TIAR is just one more weapon in the US regime change arsenal. So far Guaido has not been able to drive Maduro from power as the military has remained loyal to Maduro for the most part.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised that the US would support Colombia if a war breaks out. Hence, if Colombia should attack Venezuela then the US would aid them. This could lead to the US encouraging Colombia to attack Venezuela if the US cannot depose Maduro by other means.Trump has claimed that the hawk John Bolton now fired had held him back on Venezuela and that he would now get very tough on Venezuela. In spite of US support for Guaido and sanctions that have helped create dismal economic conditions in Venezuela Maduro has been able to hold on to power. Trump said: "My views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton. He was holding me back." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about US venezuela relations, Juan Guaido, nicolas maduro More news from US venezuela relatio... Juan Guaido nicolas maduro