By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics The United States is proceeding with its withdrawal from northeast Syria. The Pentagon said on Friday that no US ground troops will help enforce the ceasefire agreement that was recently negotiated with Turkey. The background As noted in a recent Digital Journal article the Turks and Kurds disagree on the meaning of the ceasefire. The Turks claim the ceasefire involves the Kurds withdrawing from the entire safe zone while the Kurds claim it applies to only a part that the Turks have mostly under their control already. The United States in effect gave the Turks a green light to invade the safe zone by withdrawing all their troops from the area in all about 1,000 troops. Trump appears to want to avoid any possible conflict with Turkish forces. The US appears to be further abandoning the Kurds Esper also said that the US will not participate in the enforcement of the ceasefire in the safe zone. However, Esper did say that the US would carry out aerial reconnaissance of the zone. The Turks seem to have the US blessing to establish the safe zone they have long desired and Kurdish forces will be required to exit the area. However given the different interpretations of the agreement fighting may continue. The two sides claim each other has broken the agreement Abdi also complained that the US was not doing enough to force Turkey to abide by the agreement. He added that he considers the situation a conspiracy against Kurdish forces. He said that the Turks could claim that the Kurds violated the agreement by not withdrawing when they prevented it. While there has been less fighting since the agreement, it appears that the ceasefire is unlikely to be successful as it appears unlikely that the Kurds will withdraw from all the areas the Turks require and the US is doing little to ensure the Turks keep their end of the bargain. The agreement seems to be biased against the Kurds. 