Op-Ed: US blames Iran for ship sabotage and rocket attack in Iraq

By Ken Hanly 55 mins ago in Politics Until lately indications were that it was not clear who was responsible for the sabotage of oil tankers off the coast of the UAE. However now that the US has decided to send another 1500 troops to the Middle East Iran is being blamed for the sabotage. A recent Reuters article sets out the new narrative: " "The attack against the shipping in Fujairah we attribute it to the IRGC," said Rear Admiral Michael Gilday, the director of the Joint Staff, adding the Pentagon attributed limpet mines used in the attack to the IRGC. He declined to describe "the means of delivery" of the mines." The IRGC stands for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps which is described by Wikipedia: "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) (Persian: سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی‎, romanized: Sepâh-e Pâsdârân-e Enghelâb-e Eslâmi, lit. 'Army of Guardians of the Islamic Revolution' or Sepâh for short) is a branch of Iran's Armed Forces, founded after the Iranian Revolution on 22 April 1979[3] by order of Ayatollah Khomeini.[4] Whereas the Islamic Republic of Iran Army defends Iran's borders and maintains internal order, according to the Iranian constitution, the Revolutionary Guard (pasdaran) is intended to protect the country's Islamic republic system.[5] The Revolutionary Guards state that their role in protecting the Islamic system is preventing foreign interference as well as coups by the military or "deviant movements".[6]" The IRGC has vastly expanded it activities and power since it was formed and even engages in considerable business activity. It is branded a terrorist organization by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and recently the United States. The attack can now provide a rationale for sending more troops to the area. Rocket attack on Green Zone in Baghdad On Sunday May 19th at night a Katyusha rocket was fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad an area the includes the US embassy. ABC reported: "A rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital's heavily fortified Green Zone Sunday night, landing less than a mile from the sprawling U.S. Embassy, an Iraqi military spokesman said." There were no casualties and no one claimed responsibility for the attack yet Iran was blamed as the US suspects it was some Shiite group controlled by Iran that set the rocket off. There is no solid proof at all that it was even an Iranian proxy that set off the rocket. It could very well be a false flag meant to provide a reason for an even larger US build up. Gilday had said earlier that the U.S. moved to increase its military presence in the region in response to "multiple, credible reports that Iranian proxy groups intend to attack U.S. personnel in the Middle East." It seems that any violence against the US or its interests such as ships near Iran will be used to justify even further military buildups threatening Iran and perhaps the likelihood of more incidents that could ultimately lead to war with Iran. This would be a welcome scenario for the many hawks such as Bolton in the Trump administration. What will be in the new deployment? A recent article describes the new deployment: "The new deployment will consist of surveillance aircraft, a fighter jet squadron and engineers to fortify buildings and other facilities. The military is also extending the deployment of a 600-person Patriot missile battalion in the region, defense officials said." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com