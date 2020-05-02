By By Ken Hanly 45 mins ago in Politics Officials from the US Jerusalem Embassy issued a statement last Friday that reiterated that the US was wholly comfortable with the Israeli plan to annex much of the occupied West Bank in line with the Trump administration's deal of the century. Announcement in effect approves annexation without a Palestinian state The Trump plan did involve creation of a nominal Palestinian state. However, the Palestinians rejected the plan as favoring Israel The US statement indicates that US is comfortable with annexation going ahead even though the Trump plan has not been accepted by the Palestinians and will not go ahead. The Israelis is as the US stated previously free to decide whether to annex or not. It is up to them as US Secretary of State Annexation of West Bank without Palestinian state ends any track to statehood Effectively there would be no track to statehood. There is no pressure on Israel to move forward to provide the Palestinians with a state. They have already achieved their main goal. The Israeli far-right will be fine with this. The T In return for the US recognizing the annexation, Israel is to agree to freezing all further settlement activity for four years in areas the Trump plan sees as part of a Palestinian state. Israel would also negotiate with Palestinians on the basis of the US plan. However, the Palestinians have rejected that plan so there are unlikely to be any such negotiations. The US has offered assistance to negotiations should they take place. As noted on the appended video most nations believe that without Palestinian agreement the Israeli annexation of the occupied territories would violate international law. The Trump plan did involve creation of a nominal Palestinian state. However, the Palestinians rejected the plan as favoring Israel with Reuters reporting: "Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan the “slap of the century” on Tuesday as thousands of Palestinians held protests in Gaza and the West Bank. " Palestinians were not involved with or even consulted on the plan.The US statement indicates that US is comfortable with annexation going ahead even though the Trump plan has not been accepted by the Palestinians and will not go ahead. The Israelis is as the US stated previously free to decide whether to annex or not. It is up to them as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said near the end of April. Effectively there would be no track to statehood. There is no pressure on Israel to move forward to provide the Palestinians with a state. They have already achieved their main goal. The Israeli far-right will be fine with this. The T rump administration may see annexation as a punishment of the Palestinians for not embracing Trump's deal of the century. A spokesperson for the US embass y told reporters: “Our position has not changed. As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the [Trump peace plan] foresees as being part of the State of Israel.”In return for the US recognizing the annexation, Israel is to agree to freezing all further settlement activity for four years in areas the Trump plan sees as part of a Palestinian state. Israel would also negotiate with Palestinians on the basis of the US plan. However, the Palestinians have rejected that plan so there are unlikely to be any such negotiations. The US has offered assistance to negotiations should they take place. As noted on the appended video most nations believe that without Palestinian agreement the Israeli annexation of the occupied territories would violate international law. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about US Israel relations, occupied west bank, Trump Deal of the Century More news from US Israel relations occupied west bank Trump Deal of the Ce...