By By Ken Hanly 36 mins ago in Politics The US special envoy to Afghanistan and former peace negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad was in Pakistan yesterday and reports indicate he spent an hour meeting with a top Taliban delegation. The Taliban met earlier with Pakistan's foreign minister Qureshi told the delegation that war was not a solution of problems in Afghanistan. The Taliban had asked Qureshi for Pakistan to intervene to help start peace talks again. No doubt this is why Khalilzad went to Islamabad in such short order. There were no formal negotiations at the Taliban Khalilzad meeting The Taliban appear to be aiming at building confidence to start the talks going again. The Taliban have reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the previous agreement in principle that would see a partial withdrawal of US troops while an agreement was worked out with Afghans including some government representatives but in their personal capacity. The Taliban refuse to negotiate directly with the Afghan government as they consider it a US puppet. There is no statement yet from the State Dept. or Trump on what is happening The US has given no indication of being ready to restart talks. Trump's policy on Afghanistan has been inconsistent even irrational. When campaigning for president Trump insisted that US troops should come home and he has often been critical of the US presence. However Trump's rhetoric is often extreme and often only serves to infuriate those he is supposed to be helping. Even though an peace agreement in principle with the Taliban had been reached, Trump suddenly announced that talks were off. Both sides had been launching attacks to attain leverage during talks but the talks still progressed to the point where an agreement in principle had been reached. However, an attack by the Taliban which killed a number of people also killed one US soldier. This seems to have been a huge irritation to Trump who changed course immediately. After 18 years in Afghanistan the US shows no sign of leaving but has stepped up attacks on the Taliban after the collapse of the peace talks. There is no end of the war in sight. As the US is mostly involved in air missions and help with training of Afghan forces US casualties are likely to be limited. However, there are bound to be some. The Afghans themselves will bear the brunt of casualties in the continuing conflict but since the dead are not in the millions Trump is not concerned enough to sign a peace agreement. The appended video from Al Jazeera gives some reasonable explanations as to why Trump did not sign the agreement. They may very well be correct but then Trump's actions often seem not to be based upon reason. They may very well be correct but then Trump's actions often seem not to be based upon reason.