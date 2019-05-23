Op-Ed: UN demands that the UK return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

By By Ken Hanly 43 mins ago in Politics The UN General Assembly passed a resolution that demanded the UK hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius within six months. Britain separated the Indian Ocean Islands from Mauritius in 1965 to form the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT). Islands used by both the UK and US militaries The voted passed by a large majority The vast majority of member states, 116 countries voted in favor of the resolution. Only six countries voted against: UK, US, Australia, Israel, the Maldives and Hungary. However 15 countries did not even vote and 56 abstained. Only Spain amid European countries voted for the motion. The vote is not legally binding The International Court of Justice (IJC) also ruled against the UK three months ago issuing an opinion that said the UK had acted illegally when it split the islands from Mauritius. However, neither vote is legally binding. No one will see that either vote is ever enforced. The UK and its partner the US have turned the islands called the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) into two giant military bases. The US ambassador to the UN The BIOT In other words, BIOT is run by the military locally and with one person in London authorized to make its laws. The original local inhabitants have been driven out and not allowed to return. The only residents are members of the military or people who have contracts with them. The expulsion of the Chagossians So the US can use any island for defense purposes until 2036 as the agreement has been extended. The UK did eventually close all the plantations with the result that the residents many of whom worked on the plantations had no jobs and left the islands voluntarily but were not allowed back. In early March of 1967 the UK Commissioner who makes laws for the BIOT, issued an ordinance that enabled the Commissioner to acquire any land he liked for the UK government. The Commissioner bought all the plantations and other land of the Chagos Agalega Company. The plan was to take away any income from the resident Chagossians so they would leave "voluntarily" In a memo from this period, It is about a half century or so since the Chagossians were driven from their islands and banned from returning. This may not be ethnic cleansing exactly but certainly it was cleansing the Chagoss Islanders of their homes and jobs for the sake of the military of the largest present imperial power and its now junior partner. The appended Pilger documentary on the issue notes that even the pets of the islanders were killed. The documentary shows the terrible situations of the islanders who were forcibly evacuated. Both countries have major military bases on the largest island Diego Garcia. This devise, although rather transparent, would at least give us a defensible position to take up at the UN."It is about a half century or so since the Chagossians were driven from their islands and banned from returning. This may not be ethnic cleansing exactly but certainly it was cleansing the Chagoss Islanders of their homes and jobs for the sake of the military of the largest present imperial power and its now junior partner.The appended Pilger documentary on the issue notes that even the pets of the islanders were killed. The documentary shows the terrible situations of the islanders who were forcibly evacuated.