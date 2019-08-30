Op-Ed: UAE bombs forces in Yemen loyal to the Saudi-supported government

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Of the estimated 20,000 fighters involved in the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen to support the internationally-recognized government of Mansur Hadi about half of them backed by the United Arab Emirates have supported a southern separatist movement. A ceasefire is appearing less likely Fighters loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) supported by the UAE took over Aden and some adjacent areas from the Saudi-led forces supporting the re-installation of the Hadi government. Both the STC and the Saudi led forces are trying to retake territory from the Houthi rebels who control much of the north of the country including the capital Sanaa. The Houthis are supported by Iran. Yemen's Defense Ministry said that more than 300 people were killed and wounded by UAE air strikes on Aden and Abyan Province. The UAE defends its actions It is not clear who the terrorist militias are threatening the UAE. It could be that the UAE is equating forces loyal to the Hadi government as terrorist militia or at least those that are resisting a takeover by the STC. The reaction of Mansur Hadi president of the Saudi-supported government was anger. President Hadi's response Hadi asks for Saudi military intervention against the UAE The present turmoil would probably have happened eventually in any event. The STC has its long-term goal the separation of southern Yemen into an independent country as it was previously, while the Saudis support a unified Yemen under president Hadi. Even if the coalition had eventually triumphed over the Houthis, the STC would no doubt make a move towards separation. However, the Houthis are far from being defeated. 