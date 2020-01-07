Leaving the prez alone at his Florida playpen without adult supervision was traumatic for the country. Trump spent hours and days on end tweeting threats of violence and potential war crimes against Iran to his nearly 70 million followers after his administration made the spur-of-the-moment decision to kill Iran's top general.
Twitter users went ballistic over the weekend when Trump tweeted the U.S. was prepared to bomb "52 Iranian sites, including those important to Iran & the Iranian culture" if Tehran retaliates for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. But believe it or not, Twitter says the president’s tweets do not violate any of its rules.
So what's the damned difference? Simple. He's a world leader. Critics have complained for several years that Trump has violated Twitter's community standards. Trump has attacked four congresswomen of color, and threatened North Korea and even shared potentially classified information, according to The Hill.
Trump has rudely insulted journalists, Muslim-Americans, Mexican-Americans and anyone else who might be in his way or making more news than he makes. Well, he did it this weekend, that's for sure -announcing violent attacks against a hostile nation-state on his Twitter account. This has left Twitter facing some serious questions over whether it wants to be seen as the go-to platform for officials threatening war.
Joshua Geltzer, a Georgetown University law professor and former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said Twitter is now allowing Trump to threaten “explicitly and definitionally unlawful violence.”
“Doing nothing, so long as the words are being tweeted by a political figure, is increasingly unsatisfactory given the violence referenced in the tweets of people like Donald Trump,” Geltzer said. And Trump has made it clear this is how he is going to govern,
Official government statements don't agree with Trump Tweets
I suppose it's to be expected when the leader of a country rules by Tweets, but it would help if the various agencies and departments within the government had a way of making their notifications agree with Trump's rantings on social media.
After the Iraqi Parliament voted on Sunday to expel American troops from their country, U.S. forces sent a letter on Monday saying they were withdrawing from Iraq in response, only to then claim that it was a draft released in error. Oh man, talk about a flub... I mean, no one told our military what was happening?
As for the " imminent" attacks the U.S. was supposed to be deterring - The initial US Department of Defense statement omitted the word "imminent" and said the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attacks and that Iran's top military leader Soleimani was "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region, " according to the BBC.
It was only later that Trump and Mike Pompeo started using the words "imminent attacks." Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said: "The administration cannot keep its story straight."
I listened to Trump's press conference on CNN today, and he was telling reporters how the public and all our allies are in agreement with his tweets threatening Iran. I nearly choked on my coffee. And it doesn't take much looking to figure out what the American public really thinks about this jackass.
It's too bad that General Mattis is gone. He tried to keep Trump in line, but not only has he left, but a number of key Pentagon officials have left, too - mainly because of this president. So with no one in the Defense Department to rein our Twitter cowboy in, it looks like we will be going to war, maybe.