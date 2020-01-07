By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics President Trump spent his Christmas vacation at his golf club in Florida bashing his enemies on Twitter and finally ended the "Nightmare at Mar-a-Lago" with a surprise drone attack that has brought us to the brink of war with Iran. Twitter users went ballistic over the weekend when Trump tweeted the U.S. was prepared to bomb "52 Iranian sites, including those important to Iran & the Iranian culture" if Tehran retaliates for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. But believe it or not, Twitter says the president’s tweets do not violate any of its rules. So what's the damned difference? Simple. He's a world leader. Critics have complained for several years that Trump has violated Twitter's community standards. Trump has attacked four congresswomen of color, and threatened North Korea and even shared potentially classified information, according to Daily reminder:



#Trump is starting a war to divert from his treason.

Controlled by #Russia.

Backed by #GOPComplicitTraitors

Blackmailed by #EpsteinHacks

Pandering to #Nazis

Under the guise of '#Christianity'#StopThe4thReich#TheseColorsDontRun#ResistanceIsNotFutile pic.twitter.com/s87rlX4GIm — 🍑Bodhi Sattva 🌊🌊🆘🔄🗽 (@SurfsUpBodhi) January 7, 2020 Trump has rudely insulted journalists, Muslim-Americans, Mexican-Americans and anyone else who might be in his way or making more news than he makes. Well, he did it this weekend, that's for sure -announcing violent attacks against a hostile nation-state on his Twitter account. This has left Twitter facing some serious questions over whether it wants to be seen as the go-to platform for officials threatening war. Joshua Geltzer, a Georgetown University law professor and former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said Twitter is now allowing Trump to threaten “explicitly and definitionally unlawful violence.” “Doing nothing, so long as the words are being tweeted by a political figure, is increasingly unsatisfactory given the violence referenced in the tweets of people like Donald Trump,” Geltzer said. And Trump has made it clear this is how he is going to govern, These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020 Official government statements don't agree with Trump Tweets I suppose it's to be expected when the leader of a country rules by Tweets, but it would help if the various agencies and departments within the government had a way of making their notifications agree with Trump's rantings on social media. After the Iraqi Parliament voted on Sunday to expel American troops from their country, U.S. forces sent a letter on Monday saying they were withdrawing from Iraq in response, only to then claim that it was a draft released in error. Oh man, talk about a flub... I mean, no one told our military what was happening? As for the " imminent" attacks the U.S. was supposed to be deterring - The initial US Department of Defense statement omitted the word "imminent" and said the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attacks and that Iran's top military leader Soleimani was "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region, " according to There is a rumor, that there were once decent Republicans.

That is so sad to think of, when you think of where they are now.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com