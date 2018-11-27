Op-Ed: Trump wants his own government news network to pass on fake news

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics In a short rant on Twitter Monday, President Trump suggested that CNN is “a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way” outside of the U.S. and that “something has to be done.” Of course, he overlooks the fact that the U.S. has the Voice of America (VOA). VOA has existed since 1942 and receives funding from Congress. The network's broadcasts are streamed in the U.S. and internationally. Congress in 2017 eliminated the board of directors for VOA, with a Donald J. Trump Trump obviously doesn't know this or he would have taken over the position of CEO himself, or at least, appointed Jared Kushner or one of his other lackeys to the position. And by the way, not all the news on VOA is all about how "Great" America is, either. Over the years, including WWII and the Cold War with Russia, VOA was beamed into countries around the world, particularly in Europe, to counter Soviet propaganda. But, recently, Russia has contended VOA is a propaganda station, similar to their RT (formerly Russia Today), a Russian international television network funded by the Russian government. Trump versus CNN To put it nicely, Trump's relationship with CNN is contentious, at best, and downright hateful most of the time. This could be because CNN, ABC, CBC, and NBC report the news as it really is, with no B.S. added. It someone or an issue is questionable, these TV stations, as well as many prominent news organizations, like the Washington Post or New York Times, aren't afraid to tell it like it is - much to Trump's distress. US President Donald Trump sees Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a key strategic partner in the Middle East MANDEL NGAN, AFP/File In recent months, Trump has Earlier this month, the White House revoked CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press credentials following a heated press conference with Trump. CNN and Acosta sued the administration for violating the reporter's First and Fifth Amendment rights, and a federal judge ordered the White House to restore his credentials. This action obviously pissed-off Trump because he has continued to ramp up his comments about the "fake news" coming from the "enemies of the people." pic.twitter.com/PugH03e9B4

State-run media's content is usually more prescriptive, telling the audience what to think, particularly as it is under no pressure to attract high ratings or generate advertising revenue. You could say this type of media is strictly under government control and you will only hear what the administration wants you to hear. Now, that is frightening. The state may censor content which it deems illegal, immoral or unfavorable to the government and likewise regulate any programming related to the media. Is that what America wants? Unless you are one of Trump's sheeple, those followers who have forgotten to think for themselves, and instead mill about mindlessly chanting "Make America Great Again," even as their hero is trouncing on our Democracy, then you better wake up. Unless you are one of Trump's sheeple, those followers who have forgotten to think for themselves, and instead mill about mindlessly chanting "Make America Great Again," even as their hero is trouncing on our Democracy, then you better wake up. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com