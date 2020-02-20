By By Karen Graham 36 mins ago in Politics Washington - In a move that is likely to unsettle the US intelligence community, President Donald Trump has appointed the Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell to oversee the nation's 17 spy agencies, even though Grenell has no intelligence-related experience. Trump uses the loophole to get rid of career government officials that have years of experience in their chosen fields, replacing them with staunch allies, and only those who profess loyalty to him, and only him. The position of Director of National Intelligence is a very sensitive job. The DNI oversees The position of director has been viewed as non-partisan and is generally occupied by career professionals. It just seems like a good idea that the director should have some idea of what the job entails, don't you think? Joseph Maguire, the current acting director, is a retired vice-admiral and former head of the National Counterterrorism Center - but Trump "senses his disloyalty." DNI chief James Clapper, who had held the position since 2010, resigned effective at the end of President Obama's term in January 2017. Since that time, Trump has had three acting directors, with Grenell being the fourth to hold the post. US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell (C, pictured February 14, 2020) said President Donald Trump told him that allies who use Huawei "will jeopardize our ability to share intelligence and information" THOMAS KIENZLE, AFP/File Trump wants people who "Have his Back" It is increasingly clear that our president is not interested in putting people into positions at the federal level who are willing to swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States. As Trump publicly announced on Television this week, he is the "Chief law enforcement officer" in this country. A former senior White House official described Trump's decision as "filling the gaps" following the impeachment acquittal. Trump wanted to fill the DNI position with somebody he sees as sufficiently loyal. Trump is "looking for a 'political' who will have his back," the former official told Most people may not realize this, but Grenell caught Trump's attention only because he is considered a Twitter warrior, lashing out at critics of the Trump administration like a tiger defending its cub. Yet the White House, while confirming Grenell's position, claims he has “years of experience” working with the intelligence community in other jobs. And laughably, in a statement released by the White House, they say: “He is committed to a non-political, non-partisan approach as head of the intelligence community, on which our safety and security depend,” the statement said. That is the biggest laugh of the day and a sad day for America. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com 