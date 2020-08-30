Op-Ed: Trump's message of hatred and violence has got to stop right now

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics I don't know what others are thinking today, but I am totally fed up with what is going on in our country. In my lifetime, I have never seen the level of animosity and hatred that is rampant across America, and there is only one person to blame. “Just look at Joe Biden supporters on the street screaming and shouting at bystanders with unhinged, manic rage.” Referring to Black Lives Matter protesters earlier this year in Washington D.C., Chicago and New York, he said, “They are not protesters. Those are anarchists, they are agitators, they are rioters, they are looters.” I am here to tell you, Trump wouldn't know an anarchist if one came up and bit him in the "you know what." Actually, Trump has fed the flames of unrest and activism in this country since before he was elected to office. From his very first campaign speech to the blather that spews from his sewer pipe of a mouth today, Trump has done nothing but belittle and verbally abuse every race and religious group that is not white and Christian. Women, Islamics, African nations, Latinos, Black Americans and Asians - None of them enjoy favored status in Trump's idea of a Great America. And more important is the fact that if he appoints you to a position in his government, you better do what he says and not betray him. God forbid if that should happen. This is the very reason Trump has not had a stable administration - He keeps getting rid of those unworthy to serve him - not the government, but him. That is a big difference, especially because civil servants, like all members of the military vow to serve the United States of America and the Constitution - not Trump. This man sitting in the Oval Office is a liar, a cheat, a criminal and a laughing stock in the eyes of the world. And it now looks like he will stop at nothing to get his second term in office, including bringing our country to the brink of social upheaval, which has already started. We have lost 180,000 people to COVID-19. How many more will we lose due to Trump's vengeance? Am I afraid? Yes, I am. I am afraid for my family, friends and neighbors, Black, white and brown. I am afraid of people carrying weapons. When I heard that people were carrying weapons in the Kinosha protests, I wondered aloud just what in the hell those idiots thought they were going to do with them. Now I know and this makes me afraid for my country. Bottom line? This BS has got to stop and we need to get the Big Idiot out of the White House. Maybe, just maybe, we will have some peace. 