Op-Ed: Trump's lies about COVID-19 have killed thousands of Americans

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump has taken his comedy show on the road for near-nightly political rallies that make a mockery of public health guidelines, even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. nears 8 million and the death toll surpasses 217,000. During his 2016 campaign, a video surfaced in which he admitted to sexually assaulting women; he called immigrants from Mexico drug dealers, criminals and rapists; and in one telling moment on national television, he actually asked Russia to "dig up dirt on his opponent," according to But that was four years ago, and in that time, he has managed to distance us from our allies while embracing dictatorships. And along the way, in those four years preceding today, Trump worked hard to keep his lies and misinformation straight in his mind, although he screwed up by contradicting himself quite often. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on October 10, 2016 Dominick Reuter, AFP Trump's biggest sin As his last year in office started, Trump and the rest of the world were confronted with the coronavirus pandemic. Although Trump had been advised on what was happening in China in January, he refused to accept the information, and even worse, he refused to tell the American people about the dangerous virus. In January, the World Health Organization, (WHO), declared the coronavirus What followed was nine months of growing numbers of coronavirus cases, the highest death count in the world, economic chaos resulting in a depression and the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression years ago. And through all those months of turmoil, Trump has chosen to give the public misinformation, or as White House staffers call it - "alternative facts," another word for lies. People wearing facemasks queued up to be tested at a hospital in Wuhan Hector RETAMAL, AFP Trump's biggest sin is that he has made fun of our public health agencies, mocking them and their guidelines, like wearing a protective face mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds. And Trump's lies are apparently being accepted by his ardent followers who worship him like the false-god he is. In the three weeks leading up to the November presidential election, Trump has doubled-down on his lies, becoming bolder and more crude. Of course, he is still repeating his "greatest hits" list - attacking the media, defending the Confederacy, demonizing antifa, and vowing to “make America great again.” That last one is getting old, though. After all, he's had four years to do that and it ain't been done yet. But now, seeing as he has turned so many voters against him, Trump has added some new routines to his comedy show. In trying to appeal to women voters, especially those in the suburbs, Trump has taken to begging. While at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania the other night, he actually resorted to begging, saying: “Can I ask you to do me a favor: Suburban women, will you please like me?” Trump said. “Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay?” "Can I ask you to do me a favor: Suburban women, will you please like me?" -- Trump's messaging to women could use a little work pic.twitter.com/xkI5XJanBh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2020 His comments during the rally about women voters were not correct. He claimed to have gotten 52 percent of the woman vote in 2016. Not so. Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by a 54-41 percent spread. What Trump failed to tell the crowd was that that 52 percent included white women only, Another huge lie that Trump is telling his followers is that once you get the virus, you are miraculously immune. During his rally in Johnstown, Trump asked how many people have had the coronavirus, then told his audience, “you’re right now immune.” He then suggested, falsely, that anybody who says otherwise just wants to take him down politically. This is a blatant lie. It has been shown with DNA sequencing, no less, that an My goodness, Trump thinks he is so immune to the coronavirus that he wants to give all his supporters a "big, fat kiss." Yuck, and double yuck. "They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful. I'll watch into that audience, I'll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women," Trump said. Trump's message about coronavirus consists of brazen lies aimed at getting people to believe that the US has done great compared to other countries pic.twitter.com/OwMBTaf4EL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2020 The bottom line is this: President Trump has lied about anything and everything that is of importance to him in winning a second term as president. The possibility of having four more years of chaos, lies, and incompetence that will lead to even more deaths from the coronavirus is just too horrible to imagine. Let's just get to the real truth of the matter - President Trump is a liar, and he has been lying to the American people from the get-go. The possibility of having four more years of chaos, lies, and incompetence that will lead to even more deaths from the coronavirus is just too horrible to imagine.