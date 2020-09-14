Op-Ed: Trump's HHS spokesman claims CDC is harboring a 'resistance unit'

By By Karen Graham 9 hours ago in Politics Trump's HHS spokesman - on a Facebook Live video on Sunday - issued a very strange warning, and it had nothing to do with COVID-19. Claiming "his mental health has definitely failed" - he outlined a tale of an armed revolt by a CDC "resistance unit." On Monday, Caputo said: “Since joining the administration my family and I have been continually threatened” and harassed by people who have later been prosecuted. “This weighs heavily on us, and we deeply appreciate the friendship and support of President Trump as we address these matters and keep our children safe.” “You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” Mr. Caputo, a Trump loyalist installed by the White House in April, told followers in a video he hosted live on his personal Facebook page. Mr. Caputo, age 58, has 5,000 Facebook friends, and the video has been viewed more than 850 times. It has been shared by 44 followers. Mr. Caputo's alleged mental breakdown appears to be the result of reports over this past weekend that detailed his team’s systematic interference in the C.D.C.’s official reports on the pandemic and other disease outbreaks. Dr. Robert Redfield speaks on the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020. The White House The information on what the HHS was doing came from The weekly CDC reports, called Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWR), are considered “the holiest of the holy” by one former top health official for their international respect and importance, according to Seriously, Mr. Caputo is either a very good actor or the poor man is in need of medical intervention. On his Facebook Live video, he said" “I don’t like being alone in Washington,” describing “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long.” However, what Caputo said next is Interestingly, despite Caputo's insistence that his HHS team is under fire - literally and figuratively by unknown resistance troops - he said he expected to remain in his post because Trump supported him. “I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I swear to God, as God is my witness, I am not stopping.” Bottom line? Draw your own conclusions. 